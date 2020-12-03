No - there is nothing especially unusual about this lottery outcome
Every so often we get a story like that today (from South Africa this time) about unusual lottery draws, with the implication that it is too incredible to believe this happened without some cheating going on.
The first thing to note is that the article does give the correct probability of this particular sequence being drawn on any one occasion, namely o…
