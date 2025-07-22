Last week I was interviewed by Laurie Wastell of the Climate Sceptic on how I became an academic pariah after combatting both the 'official' climate and covid narratives. Our discussion also addressed the cultural Marxist mindset that is at the root of academic corruption - and that ultimately has penetrated all of the institutions.

The video is 36 minutes:

0:00-2.10 My academic career

2:10-4:40 What mathematical training has informed my dissident perspective

4:40- 13:20 My BBC career and the background to “Climate Change By Numbers”

13:20-24:30 Challenging the covid narrative and its ‘settled science’

24:30-26:22 Academic corruption and its underlying cultural Marxism

26:22-28:40 My cancellation from NHS Conference and their claim that I was a “Hitler supporter”

28:40-32:00 The problem with Government funding for AI research

32:00-36:00 The bleak outlook for the UK with doubling down on DEI and net zero policies

This is an edited version of the interview that appeared on the Climate Skeptic Podcast Episode 4: https://www.climateskeptic.org/p/the-climate-skeptic-podcast-episode-3e9