I am humbled.

In a slightly amusing satirical article I have been named as lead player in the “permitted dissidents” of the Covid-19 movement under coach Peter McCullough. Despite the fame this bestows on me, it is not meant as a great complement, since apparently my team “believes in early treatment, cardiac warnings, and standing for the anthem—but absolutely not in questioning whether the virus actually exists.”

In particular, my role has apparently been to reaffirm that Covid-19 caused a global pandemic

2nd Quarter:

Fenton attempts a tricky lateral called “Statistical Reinterpretation,” nearly breaking the Overton Window. But alas, he fumbles by reaffirming that SARS-CoV-2 caused a global pandemic. Turnover.

Well, just in case readers here may have missed, it my book “Fighting Goliath” with Martin Neil lays out - in 400 pages - the case for why Covid-19 was NOT a global pandemic.

Also, unlike almost every other public covid dissident (“permitted” or otherwise presumably genuine) I refused to sign the widely acclaimed Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020. There were two reasons for this:

Even then, I did not believe there was a major pandemic; the GBD assumed there was. Even if there was a major pandemic, I was repulsed by the idea that anybody should be forced into a lockdown. The GBD was recommending “targeted protection” for “the elderly and infirm”. So, while the GBD was asserting that the young and healthy should be allowed to to go about their lives as normal, it was also asserting that the elderly and infirm should be locked down even if it was against their will.

My new found fame did not end with being labelled a “permitted” Covid-19 dissenter. Yesterday I was also called a “mathematician turned far right Professor” by the UK’s laughingly named (but massively Government supported) Hope Not Hate, simply because I was in court reporting a case for TCW.

I dread to think what I might be called next week if anybody of any significance discovers my appearance yesterday on the Dan Wooton show: