Available now from Amazon in hardback, paperback and eBook (Kindle) formats!

BUY NOW!

Synopsis

This book is about how the official Covid-19 narrative was based on flawed and manipulated data and science. This narrative claimed that a deadly virus emerged from China, creating a ‘pandemic’ and that humanity was eventually saved by unprecedented interventions: lockdowns, and the deployment of a safe and effective miracle vaccine. We question these official claims and show how statistics and science were manipulated to create the hysteria needed to convince people to fear ‘the virus’ and in response adopt extraordinary changes in their behaviour.

We expose the flawed and manipulative thinking that underlies modern virology, epidemiology and respiratory medicine and how these latent scientific vulnerabilities were exploited to spin a narrative used to manipulate medical decision making, public health and personal behaviour.

We describe our fight against the establishment ‘Goliath’, exposing the fact that the data and science underlying the Covid-19 event, in both its origins and response, did not ‘add up’. This includes battles against the UK government, regulators, the Orwellian manipulation of the BBC, and academic censorship. We describe our attempts to reveal the flawed and dangerous scientific ideas and wrongheaded assumptions that resulted in the unnecessary collapse of economies and global decline in health.

With foreword by Nick Hudson

BUY NOW!

Testimonials

“Fenton & Neil were pioneers in exposing the extent to which flawed and easily manipulated data were used to mislead the public about Covid-19 vaccine safety. This book catalogues their findings.”

— Robert F. Kennedy Jnr

“So much of the official narrative regarding Covid science was based on faulty methods and faulty ideas. In this book, Norman Fenton & Martin Neil detail the work and thinking they did to untangle the mess and make sense of the data. The next time there is a pandemic declared, the world would do well to embrace incisive voices and thinkers like Norman and Martin so that the policy responses imposed do not create more suffering than they prevent.”

— Professor Jay Bhattacharya PhD, Director of Stanford University’s Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging

“This book chronicles Norman & Martin’s fight against lockdowns and the narrative of a miraculous vaccine that saved us from a deadly virus”

— Toby Young, Associate Editor of The Spectator magazine and creator of the Daily Sceptic blog

“This book documents how the medical community, public health officials, and government agencies misled an unsuspecting public into taking what appears to be the most unsafe vaccine in human history. This book is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it explains to the public how the authorities manipulated the data to fool the public. On the other hand, it also serves as a guidebook to people in power on how to mislead the public without getting caught.”

— Steve Kirsch, entrepreneur and founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

“This is an important book because it reveals the extent to which Governments used flawed studies to deceive most of the population into unnecessarily taking a vaccine which is now known to have caused harm to many”.

— Dr Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist & writer

“When confronted with a new challenge scientific knowledge and critical analysis should be applied objectively, without bias and groupthink and free of manipulation by external vested interests. This book exposes how the public health and scientific establishments failed these critical tests during Covid-19 leading to a catastrophe for humanity.”

— John Campbell PhD, retired nurse teacher and former clinical nurse

"Instead of debate, science was censored. Norman & Martin compile the questions that were not allowed to be asked."

— Dr Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist and co-founder of HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team)

“Fenton and Neil's brilliant substack 'Where are the numbers?' was the authoritative 'go to' for Covid-19 sceptics and dissenters, over the period of Lockdown and its contrived novel 'vaccine' exit. The scrupulous analyses they produced of the official statistics and other significant research data provided a vital resource during that period for all those questioning the official narrative. Its chronological compilation in book form now supplies a critical historic record of the statistical deceit and manipulation practised by Government and media to prop up their narrative.”

— Kathy Gyngell, editor of The Conservative Woman

“A compelling chronicle of Fenton & Neil’s intellectually honest, scientifically rigorous, and relentless pursuit of truth during a time of government-directed data distortion and pandemic propaganda.”

— Jessica Hockett PhD, independent Covid-19 researcher

“If telling the truth in a time of deceit is a revolutionary act, then Professors Fenton and Neil are honest-to-goodness revolutionaries. Beginning in the early days of the Covid-19 scare, this book traces their valiant struggle against the deluge of falsehoods, armed only with bar charts, unassailable logic and the courage to face the facts no matter the personal or professional cost. You don't need a PhD to understand their work - all you need is an open mind.”

— Josh Guetzkow PhD, Senior Lecturer, Hebrew University

“Professors Neil and Fenton have consistently and courageously applied rigorous critical thinking to their analyses of the events of the covid era, always eschewing popularity in favour of the pursuit of truth. Their invaluable insights span the entirety of the period since early 2020. Taken as a whole, one is left wondering whether - without the insane response - anything unusual would have been noticed at all and, therefore, whether the ‘pandemic’ was a totally policy-induced phenomenon rather than a biological event.”

— Dr. Jonathan Engler, healthcare entrepreneur, co-founder of HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team)

"With millions of us now aware of the truth behind the Covid-19 ‘measures’ I am grateful to the authors of this book for their persistent efforts to expose this truth.”

— Jessica Rose PhD, independent Covid-19 researcher

“Epidemiological statistics is hard. But it’s practically impossible when the world is bouncing as one about a ‘once-in-a-century pandemic’. Norman & Martin kept their cool, and their sober takes throughout put in proportion the real risks of Covid-19, and the massive harms of the interventions.”

— Mark Changizi PhD, theoretical cognitive scientist and independent Covid-19 researcher

“In the beginning there were two types of people; those who went along, and those who spoke out. However, unlike many who felt something wasn’t right but couldn’t explain why, Fenton and Neil were uniquely positioned to find the evidence, do the analysis, and present the results in easily understood bite-sized pieces. This book brings together their work and, like cleansing water that creates a sinkhole, erodes the foundation on which Goliath stood.”

— Scott McLachlan PhD, Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Health, Kings College London

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Fenton & Neil were very rare amongst academics and journalists, in persistently searching for the truth. Despite facing relentless propaganda and attempts to discredit them, they produced an honest chronicle of the real pandemic - iatrogenesis. Their work has exposed the globalist cabal's efforts to control the narrative and revealed the harms caused by pandemic measures. It is a valuable resource.”

— Joel Smalley, independent Covid-19 researcher

“A wonderful book, by two brave and brilliant scientists who were prepared to stand against the government narrative due to their own findings. from lock downs to masks to vaccines, these men show us the major flaws in what we were told was ‘the science’”

— Leilani Dowding, media personality, conservative commentator and former Miss Great Britain

“Fenton and Neil are a modern-day Holmes and Watson. A rare example of thinking that is not only independent, but also both meticulous and expansive.”

— Danny Emmett, independent Covid-19 researcher

“This volume captures the authors’ evolving understanding of what has happened to the scientific method, clinical trial ethics, medical and other freedoms, honesty in public discourse and governance since 2020. Careful reading of the book reveals that what has happened is much more frightening than anything an alleged novel pathogen might have done to the way we live our lives.”

— Mike Yeadon, PhD, ex Chief Scientist and VP, Pfizer Inc.

Available now from Amazon in hardback, paperback and eBook (Kindle) formats!

BUY NOW!