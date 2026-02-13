Ladies and gentlemen of Advance UK:

You know universities have become the cancer of our culture when even the United Arab Emirates won’t send their students here anymore. They’re afraid their children would be radicalised by the Muslim Brotherhood and Marxists. I suspect they were also wary of their kids coming home believing men can get pregnant and women can have penises. A sensible decision: why pay for indoctrination when TikTok does it for free?

After 47 years in academia—as student, researcher, lecturer, and professor—I speak as an insider who’s watched this rot spread from within. And it’s far worse than most people realise. For many years, I was fully taken in myself: a committed socialist who genuinely believed the system served truth and justice. I know exactly how the indoctrination works.

I eventually woke up. When I publicly challenged academic claims on COVID and climate change—the exaggerations, suppressed data, enforced conformity—I was branded a pariah and quietly erased by institutions I’d served for decades. Dissent’s no longer debated. It’s destroyed.

Just last week, young freedom fighter Montgomery Toms was attacked on campus for politely inviting debate on remigration. His friend Will Coleshill attempted a citizen’s arrest on the attacker and was beaten by a mob of students and lecturers. Yet it was he whom the police arrested—because, they said, remigration is “offensive” and he was “asking for it.” That single episode tells you everything: rotting universities and two-tier policing protecting violent leftist lecturers and students.

Once universities fall, everything downstream follows—courts, policing, media, even common sense. The results are all around us: politicised justice, captured institutions, propaganda posing as news, and a generation trained to loathe its own civilisation. This isn’t coincidence. It’s the inevitable outcome of universities abandoning scholarship for ideology.

Universities don’t merely reflect culture—they manufacture it. They train the teachers, journalists, politicians, lawyers, and regulators who now enforce this worldview. Capture the campus, and the culture follows.

This cultural-Marxist “long march through the institutions” didn’t begin in the 1960s or even the 1920s with the so-called Frankfurt School. It began in the 19th century with the Fabian Society—the wolf in sheep’s clothing—preaching gradual socialist infiltration rather than open revolution. Debate was replaced by dogma. Dissent punished. Conformity rewarded. Successive generations cohorts of credentialed conformists captured every institution.

Fabian Tony Blair completed the job ensuring most eighteen-year-olds went to university for deeper and longer exposure to ideological conditioning. Most of these young people belong in vocational training, not Marxist mills. If we’re serious about recovery, we must shrink universities dramatically and remove the rot.

This isn’t a matter for timid reform. It’s a civilisational fight.

Our answer is clear: defund the DEI enforcers policing speech and manufacturing grievance. Strip funding from political poison courses that teach Britain-bashing as virtue. Restore universities to elite, serious study—science, engineering, medicine, law, economics, history—not activist daycare.

Bring back merit. Defend academic freedom to challenge dogma. Reward rigour, not ideological loyalty. Cut hostile foreign funding that distorts priorities and undermines sovereignty. This isn’t censorship - it’s sanity. Not exclusion - excellence. Not nostalgia - survival.

Every successful civilisation defends its knowledge fortresses. Ours were captured by people who think “decolonising the curriculum” means replacing Shakespeare with grievance studies. That ends now. We must take them back—for merit, truth, and survival. And if the Marxists hate it… they can apply for a safe space on another planet. Or even China.

Thank you.