Patterns of death in relation to Covid measures
A presentation to the Scottish People's Enquiry
It is almost the anniversary of the ‘Scottish People’s Enquiry’ held on 22nd of February in Edinburgh, Scotland, where I presented on mortality and the ‘covid event’ (and segwayed from there to vaccines and ‘no pandemic’).
I posted an article shortly after the event but video post-production took some time and I never got around to posting the video of the presentation here in WATN.
So, to make up for that, here it is:
And here are the slides, downloadable in pdf format.
I also gave an interview with an independent journalist, Craig Houston, about the presentation:
Just the flu.
The sunspot cycle was linked to disease as far back as Hippocrates. The recent 11 year cycle began in 2019 (Covid?) And ends for UN Agenda 2030. It is peaking in 2025. It causes Influenza due to its influence on the body. Sadly Influenza disappeared and was labelled Covid. No vaccine prevents sunspot diseases, like Influenza. A good reference book is Invisible Rainbow by Firstenberg.
Many thanks again.
No doubt the BBC willl invite you to speak on all their propaganda, sorry, news channels very shortly.