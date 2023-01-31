Researchers bamboozling journalists with mythical comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated
Their study didn't look at a single vaccinated person
Today I got the following letter (I have removed the sender’s name)
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From: XXXXXX
Sent: 30 January 2023 12:33
To: Norman Fenton
Subject: Hart Group
Dear Professor Fenton,
Apologies fo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.