The video and the tweet publicising it

On 26 June 2022 Susan Oliver published a video on YouTube titled “Antivaxxers fooled by p-hacking and apples to oranges comparison” in response to a preprint[1] by 8 authors, one of whom was well-know BMJ Senior Editor Peter Doshi. She refers to the paper as the “Doshi paper” and we will use the same reference here …