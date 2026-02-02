In May 2025 I was one of the many authors of a paper titled “Lessons to Be Learned From the COVID-19 Pandemic”, published in the International Journal of Public Health.

The full paper is here. There are 37 authors.

The paper provides a detailed analysis of the various interventions used during the Covid years. It is presented in quite a neutral way, and as a result many Covid-sceptics, including close colleagues, felt that the paper was insufficiently critical of these interventions.

Readers of WATN, and our book, will have seen many articles (see for example this most recent one by Martin Neil and Jonathan Engler) that make much more fundamental criticisms of both the 'official’ and ‘alternative’ Covid narratives. These articles have advanced a comprehensive critique of both the officially sanctioned narrative and the ostensibly oppositional ‘alternative’ accounts. Covid should not be regarded as a novel pathogen, nor as a particularly lethal one; rather, it should be understood as an event whose virological foundations were mischaracterised from the outset. The contemporaneous debates concerning laboratory escape versus zoonotic emergence were, in this view, false binaries—discursive constructs designed to preserve the central but erroneous premise that a new virus had been circulating.

Consequently, both the mainstream and the counter‑narrative positions can be seen as sharing a common, unexamined assumption: that a genuine pandemic had occurred. Subsequent analyses, drawing on the extensive evidentiary record now available, affirm that the pandemic was a fabricated event, sustained through bad science, institutional consensus, data manipulation, and narrative reinforcement.

From this standpoint, critiques that focused solely on the proportionality or efficacy of the interventions deployed during the Covid episode could be said to have missed the foundational issue. By accepting the existence of a novel pathogen, such critiques inadvertently reproduce the conceptual error at the heart of the public‑health discourse about the Covid event. Given there was no pandemic, no unique disease entity, and no novel virus, then the central analytical question becomes unavoidable: what, in fact, were the various treatments and interventions intended to address?

The manuscript was submitted prior to my arriving at these more far‑reaching conclusions; consequently, they could not have been incorporated into the original version. Moreover, the co‑authors of that paper, and there are many busy doing their own research, were not engaging with the evidential trajectory we were documenting through WATN with the same degree of scrutiny, nor were they pursuing the more fundamental, probing questions that subsequently emerged.

It is also important to recognise that the production of scientific publications is as much a social process as it is an epistemic one. Negotiations and compromises frequently occur among authors and reviewers concerning the scope and strength of the claims advanced, as well as the relevance and material weight of the materials used to support those claims. Within the current system, such compromises are effectively unavoidable; indeed, they are embedded within, and arguably integral to, the functioning of peer review—setting aside the additional distortions introduced by the increasingly corrupt state of contemporary medical academic publishing.

Hence there were real limitations on how and what could have been said in that paper. This was clear during the review process. As we have reported many times in WATN, articles that have provided comprehensive evidence that the interventions (especially the vaccines) caused more harm than benefit were always routinely rejected in such publications.

However, on balance, I felt that it would be better to have the article published in such a mainstream peer-reviewed journal than not, despite its flaws.

Under the circumstances I felt great surprise that this article got published at all!

Moreover, if you ‘read between the lines’ and especially if you look at the conclusions, the article provides a genuinely damning indictment of all the interventions, and should persuade researchers and the public to ask more searching questions about that actually happened during the covid event.

Here are the main points from the conclusions:

On the Use of Mathematical and Computer Models for Policy Advice It is now apparent that the COVID-19 models that were highly influential on public-health policies (especially in the beginning of the pandemic) were not accurately modelling the real-world progression of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the Use of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) During Pandemics While many of the NPIs implemented during the pandemic had some theoretical justification on mechanistic grounds and support from model-based assessments, many other studies have shown empirically that the NPIs were much less effective than thought, or not effective at all. Meanwhile, the NPIs have also had many unintended adverse public health impacts. On the Use of Pharmaceutical Interventions (PIs) During Pandemics The discouragement of research into the identification of potential treatments using cheap repurposed drugs is disquieting. In particular, two of the candidates (HCQ and ivermectin) had both been widely used for decades before the pandemic and had well-established safety profiles. Therefore, even if neither candidate had any effectiveness, we find the brisk dismissal of research into their potential use disturbing. Conversely, if they were even partially effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, then the blanket suppression of their use seems even more concerning. It is now apparent that the confident claims of both safety and efficacy/effectiveness made about the COVID-19 vaccines at the start of the vaccination programmes were overly optimistic. These vaccines do not completely preclude infection, or transmission. ... Meanwhile, it is now clear that the incidence of serious adverse reactions is greater than initially acknowledged. Having reviewed the literature, in hindsight, many researchers had actually been warning of each of the above points–yet their cautions were criticised, penalized, or ignored rather than taken on board. The original justification for carrying out population-wide vaccination programmes was based on the explicit assumption that vaccinating the population past the theoretical “herd immunity threshold” would substantially reduce viral transmission. Based on this, many governments introduced vaccine mandates or other coercive measures to maximise the vaccine uptake rates. However, even though that justification was invalidated early in the vaccination programmes, the programmes (and mandates) continued for many countries until late 2022/early 2023. Given the fact that the characteristics of persons at risk of severe COVID-19 were well-defined, a population-wide vaccination programme was unnecessary. The realisation that there are non-trivial risks of serious adverse reactions associated with many of the vaccines, especially the mRNA and DNA vaccines, turned the vaccination of people at low risk of severe COVID-19 into an unnecessary public-health risk. The use of mandates and other measures to nudge people into being vaccinated also raises considerable ethical and moral problems. The autonomy of both patients and their doctors in deciding the most suitable healthcare pathways for each individual was heavily undermined by nationwide health policies that seem to have been heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Patients or doctors who expressed an interest in the use of repurposed drugs were often refused the opportunity. In contrast, patients or doctors who expressed any concern about the suitability of the available COVID-19 vaccines often faced considerable adversity or hostility. Meanwhile, patients who reported adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination experienced “medical gaslighting” and often seemed to encounter a blind spot from authorities when it came to considering the possibility it might have been associated with the vaccines. The Inadvertent Suppression of Valid Scientific Perspectives as a Side Effect of Efforts to Reduce the Spread of Misinformation In a misguided attempt to reduce “the spread of misinformation”, media outlets, social media platforms, government agencies and scientific journals have severely restricted access to valuable scientific information and severely hampered the ability of everyone to have informed discussions of complex, multifaceted problems associated with COVID-19.

In response to the article, the journal published a letter from Alberto Donzelli which pointed to a number of empirical studies that could have strengthened the hypotheses that the various interventions did more harm than good. For example, whereas the paper has said “the progression of the pandemic was largely independent of government measures” he cites data that show

..some government measures were even counterproductive for hard outcomes. For example, all-cause mortality excess in 2020 (pre-vaccination era) versus mean mortality 2015–2019 (Our World in Data) was not favorably associated with the lockdown index (Oxford University Database). Rather, it was slightly unfavorably associated with mortality both globally

Also, although the paper had very clearly stated “by late 2021, it was abundantly clear that the vaccines did not prevent COVID-19 infection”, it was less assertive about the vaccine preventing transmission. Donzelli points out that:

Indeed, by March 2022 it was clear that, in the Delta variant era, they did not prevent even the transmission; instead, they significantly increase the transmission from infected people, ≥90 days after dose 2.

Donzelli also pointed to further studies that could have strengthened our claim, covered in our book and in WATN, as well as numerous unpublished (and unpublishable?) research papers, that there was an increased all-cause mortality risk to the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated in each age group.

The response, to Donzelli, by many of the authors of the original paper has now been published in the same journal:

We (the authors listed above) thanked Donzelli for providing additional suggestions to strengthen the discussion and highlighting a number of points that broadly dovetail with the original assessment reported therein.

We stated:

…given the contentious nature of many of the statements discussed, we believe it is important to be careful in describing precisely what is known from the published literature so far. Given the evolving nature of what has been published over time, we expect that many of the conclusions we reached in our original manuscript, as well as in this reply will transpire to have been just been scratching the surface.

The joint response of the authors is four pages long, and in fact it enabled us to make stronger conclusions than in the original article. For example:

With respect to the hypothesis that there was a greater all-cause mortality risk in the vaccinated we noted:

Furthermore some analyses, such as that by Fenton et al. [22], suggest that the ONS data may have itself underestimated mortality in the vaccinated cohort, which, if true, would make the observed trend even more concerning.

With respect to vaccines not preventing COVID-19 infection and transmission

Indeed, we note the study by Shrestha et al. [23], that suggests the addition of multiple vaccines increased the risk of catching COVID-19 (Figure 1).

So, in conclusion, the original article, Donzelli’s letter, and our response to Donzelli collectively provide a rare, if somewhat muted, counter-attack in a peer-reviewed journal, challenging the mainstream belief that the Covid intervention measures worked. We all know none of them did.

But, I will admit that given the evidence that Covid was never a novel or deadly virus, even these conclusions might sound increasingly mundane and irrelevant, but I do think they will open the door to increased scepticism about the true nature of the covid event.