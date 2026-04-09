Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
13h

Sorry to hear this Norman - thank goodness you are vigilant and thank you for everything you do.

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Eileen Thompson's avatar
Eileen Thompson
12hEdited

So sorry to hear about this Norman. We’re not safe in our own homes either. I’m 89 and in spite of telling my surgery repeatedly that I do not want the covid or flu jabs, I’ve had nurses turn up on my doorstep twice with syringe at the ready! Who’d a thought our once proud NHS would end up in this disgusting state?

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