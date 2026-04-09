As readers of this substack may be aware my wife Naomi was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (pre-covid, 2019) but there was a rapid deterioration in her condition following two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccination in March and April 2021 (taken against my advice). She got the second most deadly batch.

Since August 2025 Naomi has been a resident in the advanced dementia ward of a care home. As I have power of attorney I signed a form when Naomi was admitted stating that she was never to be given a Covid or flu vaccine.

Despite this, yesterday I was told that the GP would be visiting to give the Covid vaccine to all residents. I reminded staff that I had signed a declaration saying no to this, but was told that I had to sign a new form. Here is the (redacted) form I signed:

If you zoom into the image you will see that the small text on the form is the following gobbledygook:

The COVID-19 vaccination will reduce the risk of a person the guidance in place to reduce transmission of COVID-19, such contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease as washing hands frequently, keeping social distance and wearing 2019 (COVID-19). Like all medicines, no vaccine is completely a face covering when necessary. Like all medicines, vaccines can effective and it takes a few weeks after the vaccine for the body to cause side effects. Most of these are mild and short-term, and build up protection. Some people may still get COVID-19 despite not everyone gets them. Please read the product information for having a vaccination, but this should lessen the severity of any more details on the vaccine and possible side effects by searching infection. The vaccine cannot give a person COVID-19 disease, Coronavirus Yellow Card. You can also report suspected side effects and two doses will reduce the chance of an individual becoming on the same website or by downloading the Yellow Card app. seriously ill or dying. An eligible person will still need to follow Visit coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk. Details of Resident (to be completed by Care Home)

That such a form could have been produced and distributed by the NHS is pretty startling.

UPDATE: Reader Tony Holmes has pointed out that there is an online version of the form here in the which the text is in two columns and is coherent (albeit still fundamentally wrong about the vaccine). So the gobbledygook on the form I was asked to sign may have been introduced in the download or printing of the form

Even more worrying is that, were it not for the fact that I visit every day, I believe they would have given the vaccination to Naomi. She is the youngest resident by far and most of the others rarely get visitors. I believe that all of the others will be given this useless and unsafe vaccination by default.

This abuse of care home residents was one of the most scandalous aspects of the Covid period. The fact that the abuse still continues six years on is horrifying.