In April we provided this update to the battle that Cheryl Grainger has been valiantly waging to get the MHRA to release the safety data on the 2000 pregnant women who were monitored in 2021 after receiving the covid vaccine:

The MHRA were adamant that they would only release the data as part of a publication in a peer-reviewed journal, even though no date was provided for when the work would be submitted for publication. Nor is there any proposal for publication of the results if the work is not accepted after peer review.

The Information Commissioner's Office has replied to Cheryl saying that they

agree with the MHRA that it is entitled to withhold the requested information under section 22 of the Freedom of Information Act 2022 (“FOIA”) and the public interest favours maintaining the exemption.

In contrast, releasing the Requested Information in response to the specific questions raised here, and without a full discussion of the methods of data capture and the limitations of the data provided, risks both misinterpretation and the loss of the benefits that flow from scientific peer review which includes greater opportunity for independent external experts to inform the presentation of the data. This could lead to unfounded concerns about the safety of vaccination within a vulnerable population.

They also say:

… the data from YCVM contributed to the MHRA’s assessment position and overall conclusions that data related to COVID-19 vaccines exposure during pregnancy do not raise any particular safety concerns.

So, what they are saying is that BEFORE ANY INDEPENDENT REVIEW they have already concluded that the data show the vaccines are safe for pregnant women. But that contradicts the claim that only an independent review in a published article can be trusted. On what basis therefore did they make the decision? Surely we all have a right to see exactly how they already came to that decision and that can ony be done if they release the raw data together with the method that was used to arrive at the decision.

So, since they feel it is “not in the public interest” to release the data, here is a poll to help find out what at last some of the public think: