Simpson's paradox in the interepretation of Covid fatality rates for vaccine effectiveness
Some people are looking at today's Public Health England report and concluding the Case Fatality Rate for Delta positive cases is much higher for vaccinated compared to unvaccinated. But this is an instance of Simpson's paradox as shown by this table:
In both age categories the rate among vaccinated is lower; but, when the numbers are aggregated the fata…
