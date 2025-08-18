So what did really happen to Tiffany Dover?
The story of the nurse who collapsed on live TV after being given one of the first Covid Pfizer shots
Our friend Leilani Dowding posted on X today asking what happened to Tiffany Dover
In our book Fighting Goliath (Chapter 4.1), which provides a chronological record of our writings about Covid, we summarised this strange story under the heading “The Tiffany Dover (collapsing nurse) cover-up”.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On 1 February 2021 we had written the following:
There could not have been a more dramatic early indication that the Pfizer vaccine was not safe than the case of critical care nurse, Tiffany Dover, from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. On 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany collapsed on live television within seconds of being one of the first recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. We have been tweeting about this story because of the subsequent cover-up and concerted attempts by the mainstream media to confuse the public about what happened. Today the Independent has published [79] an article attempting to squash the ‘conspiracy theories’ by ‘anti-vaxxers’ including the claims that Tiffany Dover is no longer alive.
In fact, the only evidence that the Independent article provides is the fact that Tiffany was interviewed [81] shortly after feinting, saying she feels fine. The interview was on either 17 or 18 Dec 2020. But there has been no sighting of Tiffany since then and no public statement by her. The supposed ‘evidence’ that proves she is alive and well is more suggestive of a very clumsy cover-up. The supposed photographic evidence that she was alive on 21 Dec 2020 is a strange photo provided by the hospital of some masked nurses taken that day promoting the vaccine. They claim one of the nurses is Tiffany, but it is impossible to tell; many have pointed out it looks more like another nurse in the same unit.
What we do know is that until 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany had been a prolific social media user, posting often several times a day on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has not posted anything since and many people are rightly worried, especially as they want to know if whatever happened to her was caused by the vaccine. If Tiffany is alive and well, why doesn’t she simply provide a video statement?
The book section then lists the significant updates to the story:
Multiple mainstream sources produced articles ‘disproving’ the ‘conspiracies’ about Tiffany but curiously they all invariably linked to the Independent article as proof.
The only ever update to Tiffany Dover’s social media accounts was a single Instagram post on 26 Feb 2021 where 'she' wrote cryptically: "Meet me on the other side of paradise”.
Most bizarrely, in April 2022 NBC published to great fanfare a series of podcasts [82] titled, ironically “Tiffany Dover is dead”, to ‘prove’ once and for all that the conspiracy theorists were wrong and that she was in fact alive and well. The only problem was that, despite all the wealth, power and influence of NBC, they were unable to get an interview with Tiffany Dover to prove that she was alive!
This article [83] by ArkMedic comprehensively catalogues what was known about the Tiffany Dover story up until August 2022.
ArkMedic stated that, although neither the Hospital nor Tiffany or any family member, had provided any proof, he believed she was alive and well. He concluded that this was “part of the charade intended to discredit those who raised concerns about the rollout of the vaccines”. He held her responsible for every one of the deaths and serious injuries resulting from the vaccines. He predicted that at some point in the next year Tiffany would show up, hence ‘exposing’ the ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’.
Indeed ArkMedic’s prediction proved to be spot-on. On 10 April 2023 NBC did finally get an interview [84] and photoshoot with Tiffany Dover.
However, in it Tiffany looks different to any of the previous images and videos of her prior to 19 Dec 2020 and the interview provided no clear explanatoon for why she was silent for so long.
Hence, despite the NBC interview evidence, we still do not know the full story of what happened to Tiffancy Dover and inevitably the conspiracy theories continue.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I haven't been keeping up with this. Did anybody ever learn where she lived and watch to see her return home? What have family members said? Did she ever return to work? What about her work associates? Did NBC interview anybody that knew her?
Dead that day.
Covered up since.