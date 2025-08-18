Our friend Leilani Dowding posted on X today asking what happened to Tiffany Dover

In our book Fighting Goliath (Chapter 4.1), which provides a chronological record of our writings about Covid, we summarised this strange story under the heading “The Tiffany Dover (collapsing nurse) cover-up”.

On 1 February 2021 we had written the following:

There could not have been a more dramatic early indication that the Pfizer vaccine was not safe than the case of critical care nurse, Tiffany Dover, from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. On 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany collapsed on live television within seconds of being one of the first recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. We have been tweeting about this story because of the subsequent cover-up and concerted attempts by the mainstream media to confuse the public about what happened. Today the Independent has published [79] an article attempting to squash the ‘conspiracy theories’ by ‘anti-vaxxers’ including the claims that Tiffany Dover is no longer alive.

In fact, the only evidence that the Independent article provides is the fact that Tiffany was interviewed [81] shortly after feinting, saying she feels fine. The interview was on either 17 or 18 Dec 2020. But there has been no sighting of Tiffany since then and no public statement by her. The supposed ‘evidence’ that proves she is alive and well is more suggestive of a very clumsy cover-up. The supposed photographic evidence that she was alive on 21 Dec 2020 is a strange photo provided by the hospital of some masked nurses taken that day promoting the vaccine. They claim one of the nurses is Tiffany, but it is impossible to tell; many have pointed out it looks more like another nurse in the same unit.

What we do know is that until 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany had been a prolific social media user, posting often several times a day on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has not posted anything since and many people are rightly worried, especially as they want to know if whatever happened to her was caused by the vaccine. If Tiffany is alive and well, why doesn’t she simply provide a video statement?