A colleague alerted me to this video by Zach Star titled “This May Be The Most Counterintuitive Probability Paradox I've Ever Seen | Can you spot the error?”

My colleague said:

You would undoubtedly have a much more transparent way of handling this "paradox." He somehow fails to deal with prior probabilities properly.

Indeed the ‘paradox’ is all about very different prior probabilities and, when done properly, we can also correct a major flaw in Zach’s explanation which, despite the video being 5 years old, having had 360K views and almost 3K comments, nobody seems to have noticed.

Before we go through the paradox and explanations for it as presented by Zach, it’s important to note that, although Zach doesn’t say it explicitly, he assumes throughout that:

For any child there is a 50% chance of being a girl and a 50% chance of being a boy; and Whatever the sex of your first child, the probability that the second child is a girl is still 50%.

For consistency, I will make the same assumptions.

Paradoxical question 1 - At least one girl

So here is the first question that is apparently paradoxical:

“Imagine you meet a parent who says they have two children at least one of which is a girl. What is the probability that the other child is a girl?”

Many people assume that, because there is a 50% chance that the sex of an unknown child is a girl, the answer to the question is 50%.

But the correct answer is 1/3 (33.3%). As Zach correctly explains, that’s because in any family of 2 children the following ‘permutations’ are equally likely:

B B (first child is a boy and second child is a boy)

B G (first child is a boy and second child is a girl)

G B (first child is a girl and second child is a girl)

G G (first child is a girl and second child is a girl)

So, imagine 100 familes consisting of 2 children. Then, since each of the above 4 permutations are equally likely, that means there are 25 of each. But, of the 75 which have at least one girl, 50 have exactly one one girl, while only 25 have 2 girls. So there is a 25/75 = 1/3 probability that in a family with at least one girl, the second child is a girl.

Paradoxical question 2 - At least one girl, named Julie

So, while ‘paradox’ question 1 is quite easy to explain, the second is, according to Zach more ‘mind blowing’:

“Imagine you meet a parent who says they have two children one of which is a girl called Julie. What is the probability that the other child is a girl?”

Zach says that intuitively there should be no reason why knowing the girl’s name should make any difference to the answer to the previous problem and hence, surely the answer is 33.3% again. But it turns out - he says - that the answer is 50% in this case. But that is not exactly correct.

In his explanation of the 50% answer Zach assumes that 1 in 100 girls are named Julie, but he says that it doesn’t really matter whether it is something different. That is his error. In fact, it matters a lot; even with his 1 in 100 assumption, the answer is NOT 50%, although it is close to it. Another assumption he makes, which we will accept, is that no family would name both girls Julie; this assumption turns out to be quite crucial and it turns out, ironically, that this is where he gets the calculation wrong.

Here is Zach’s reasoning of the 50% answer:

He says imagine 10,000 2-children families. Then 5000 of these will have exactly one girl and 2500 will have 2 girls.

He says that, because 1 in 100 girls are called Julie, 50 of the 5000 one girl families will have a girl called Julie. That is correct.

But he says that, since there are 5000 girls in the 2500 2-girl families, it is also the case that 50 of these will be called Julie. And this is where he is wrong. To see why, think about the separate probabilities in a family with 2 girls of the first child being called Julie and second child being called Julie. Of the 2500 first girls, 25 will be called Julie. But that means that 25 of the second 2500 girls cannot be called Julie. So, only 2475 of the second girls can be called Julie. Now 1 in 100 of 2475 is not 25, it is 24.75. Since we cannot have 0.75 of a child, it is hard for people to grasp the significance of the difference, especially as the nearest ‘whole number’ is still 25. So, let’s scale things up to 1,000,000 families with 2 children.

Then 500,000 will have exactly one girl, so the number of girls called Julie among these is 5000.

250,000 will be 2-girl families, and among the 250,000 first girls there will be 2500 Julies.

But that means that 2500 of the second 250,000 girls cannot be called Julie. So only 247,500 of the second girls can be called Julie. Now 1 in 100 of 247,500 is not 2500, it is 2475.

So, whereas 5000 of the one girl families have a girl called Julie only 4975 of the 2-girl familes have a child called Julie.

This means a total of 9,975 families with 2 children have a girl called Julie, of whom 4,975 have 2 girls.

So, if at least one child is a girl called Julie, the probability the second child is a girl is 4975/9975 = 49.87%, not 50% as Zach claims.

As my colleague suggested it is indeed all about the prior probabilities. The prior probability of a girl being called Julie was assumed to be 1%. This was sufficiently low for the probability that a 2-girl family with a girl named Julie was almost the same as a one-girl family with the girl named Julie. However, suppose, the name was more common. For example, suppose that in a Catholic community the name of the child was Mary and that 1 in 10 of all girls in that community are called Mary. Then using the same logic as before, if we know at least one child is a girl called Mary, the probability the second child is a girl is 48.7% as shown here:

So, the prior probability of the name really is important, contrary to what Zach claims.

And, if you are still not convinced why the prior probability of the name is crucial, imagine a community in which there are only two possible girl’s names X and Y. Suppose 90% of all girls are called X. Then, using the same logic as before, if we know at least one child is a girl called X, the probability the second child is a girl is now just 36.6%.

Before introducing the final ‘paradox’, Zach says

“So if the stranger says he has two children of whom one is a girl, we know the probability he has two girls is 33%, but that, as soon as he says the name of the girl irrespective of what that name is, the probability he has two girls is 50%”

We now know that is not true. He says he knows that “both the 33% probability and the 50% probability are correct” but he “does not really understand why”:

“we know all girls have a name, so if it doesn’t matter what the name, why should the probability change from 33% to 50% by just knowing the name?”

He said he has read all the forums and comments, and nobody has been able to explain it (update: he did post this response video with an ‘explanation’ of why it is not a pradox but, for reasons I will explain in a follow-up article, it is also wrong).

Well, hopefully, I have explained it above. The name really does matter and how much the probability increases from 33% toward 50% depends on how rare the name is. The rarer it is the closer the probability is to 50%. Or, to put it another way, the more precise/specific the additional information provided about the girl, the closer the probability is to 50%. The most precise information would be something that uniquely identifies the girl such as her full name and address. In this case the probability that the other child is a girl is exactly 50%. If, for example, we are told that the girl is called Marilyn Munster of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, then it really is equally likely that the other child is a boy or a girl; the fact that there are two permutations of the 1-boy 1-girl family is not relevant in this case because there is only one family with this Marilyn in it, not two. So, there is an equal 50% chance this Marilyn is in a 1-boy 1-girl family as a 2-girl family.

Paradoxical question 3 - At least one girl, born on a Tuesday

Once we realise the importance of the prior probability of the additional piece of information we are given about the girl, the final paradox is not at all mind blowing as Zach suggests. In this one we are not told the name of the girl, but we are told she was born on a Tuesday (which we can assume has a prior probability of 1/7 if we ignore that the fact that planned births, e.g. by Caesarean section, are more likely to be scheduled on Tuesdays than at weekends).

“Imagine you meet a parent who says they have two children one of which is a girl born on a Tuesday. What is the probability that the other child is a girl?”

Zach finds it counter-intuitive that, again, this changes the probability from 33% to ‘almost 50%’. But, in this case he gets the exact probability correct - it is 13/27 which is 48.1%. This time the probability that the first of two girls is born on a Tuesday, does not change the probability that the second of two girls is born on a Tuesday. Both have probability 1/7. But we are interested in the probability that at least one of two girls (in a family with 2 girls) is born on a Tuesday. The simplest way to compute this probability is to note that it is one minus the probability that neither of the two girls are born on a Tuesday. That probability is the probability the first girl in not born on a Tuesday (which is 6/7) times the probability the second girl in not born on a Tuesday (which is 6/7). Hence the answer is 1 minus 36/49. which is 13/49.

So, using the same method as above to compute the answer to the final ‘paradox’ question (but for convenience we start with 196 families as this means all the numbers are divisible by 7) we conclude that, if we know that at least one girl in a family of two children was born on a Tuesday, then the probability the family has two girls is 48.1%

It is important to note that the solutions presented above use a ‘frequentist’ approach to probablity involving a notion of ‘sampling’ many families. We did that not just because Zach used that approach in his video but also because lay people better understand that type of reasoning. However, the rigorous way of solving such problems is to use Bayesian probablity. This does not require any notion of sampling and is the only way which really ‘scales up’. As usual we much prefer to solve these problems using a causal Bayesian network. The solutions are shown in the Appendix.

Appendix

Paradox 1 (At least one girl)

There are two ways we can represent the ‘Family’ as shown in Fig 1:

Fig 1: Prior probabilities for Paradox 1

This figure shows the prior probabilities for child 1 and child 2 (and note there is no dependency between them) and the prior conditional probabilities for the two representations of ‘Family’. Note that, before we have any evidence about the family there is a 50% chance it is a 1-boy, 1-girl family and only a 25% chance it is a 2-girl family.

By Bayes’ theorem, when we enter the evidence “At least one girl” in the first representation of family we get the posterior (revised) probabilities shown in Fig 2.

Fig 2: Posterior probabilities for Paradox 1

Paradox 2 (at least one girl, named Julie)

In this case we have a girl called Julie and Fig 3 shows the prior and conditional probabilities. Note, crucially that in this case there is a dependency of child 2 on child 1 because, if child 1 is named Julie then there is 0 probability chid 2 can be named Julie.

Fig 3: Prior probabilities for Paradox 2

By Bayes’ theorem, when we enter the evidence “At least one girl named Julie” in the first representation of family we get the posterior (revised) probabilities shown in Fig 4.

Fig 4: Posterior probabilities for Paradox 2

Paradox 3 (at least one girl, born on a Tuesday)

In this case we have a girl born on a Tuesday and Fig 5 shows the prior and conditional probabilities. Note, that in this case there is no dependency of child 2 on child 1 because, whether or not child 1 is born on a Tuesday does not influence whether child 2 is born on a Tuesday.

Fig 5: Prior probabilities for Paradox 3

By Bayes’ theorem, when we enter the evidence “At least one girl born on a Tuesday” in the first representation of family we get the posterior (revised) probabilities shown in Fig 6.