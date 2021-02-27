The Cambridge study testing asymptomatics and its implications for the claim that "1 in 3 people with the virus have no symptoms"
This makes interesting reading for anybody who still believes the Government 'case' data and the claim that just because you don't have any COVID-19 symptoms it doesn't mean you aren't in danger (and a danger to others)....
This data also means that if the Government claim that “1 in 3 people with the virus has no symptoms” is correct then the ONS estima…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.