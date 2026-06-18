Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Roland's avatar
Roland
12h

As a believer in Christ and therefore of the existence demons, the increasing corruuption of academia is a rather natural outcome of the rejection of Christianity. For Christ characterized Satan as the Father of lies, and when Christ and his true church is rejected, Satan's influence increases. And now it has reached the point, that when you point out questionable conduct, , as you did, institutions show no interest. Such corrupted leaders trust in their own authority and power, over truth. The same analogy extends to all aspects of human endeavour.

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
7h

Fantastic!

Congratulations 🎊 👏

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