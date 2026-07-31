One of the chapters in my new book “The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent and Influence Society” is about the problems with foreign funding, especially from China. I conclude the section about China be saying:

In my view, the <Queen Mary University of London relationship> ensured that significant long-term benefits accrued to the Chinese state. Doctoral tuition was fully funded by British taxpayers, living costs were indirectly supplemented through paid teaching roles, and students received advanced technical training and exposure to valuable intellectual property. Because Chinese Scholarship Council recipients are contractually required to return to China upon completion, the expertise acquired within a UK institution was systematically repatriated for Chinese state use.

It is therefore particularly interesting to see today’s article in The Telegraph:

I did an interview with John Campbell about the book which includes a discussion about the disturbing issues related to the Chinese relationship::

Here are some very short clips from the interview:

The paperback version of the book was published today (there is also a kindle version) and is now available on amazon in numerous countries (links below):

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

France: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

Germany: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

Netherlands: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0HBGCDQHG