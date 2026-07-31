The Capture of Academia: an update
One of the chapters in my new book “The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent and Influence Society” is about the problems with foreign funding, especially from China. I conclude the section about China be saying:
In my view, the <Queen Mary University of London relationship> ensured that significant long-term benefits accrued to the Chinese state. Doctoral tuition was fully funded by British taxpayers, living costs were indirectly supplemented through paid teaching roles, and students received advanced technical training and exposure to valuable intellectual property. Because Chinese Scholarship Council recipients are contractually required to return to China upon completion, the expertise acquired within a UK institution was systematically repatriated for Chinese state use.
It is therefore particularly interesting to see today’s article in The Telegraph:
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I did an interview with John Campbell about the book which includes a discussion about the disturbing issues related to the Chinese relationship::
Here are some very short clips from the interview:
The paperback version of the book was published today (there is also a kindle version) and is now available on amazon in numerous countries (links below):
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
France: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
Germany: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
Netherlands: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0HBGCDQHG
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You may be aware of how the Trump administration is tackling the capture of science more broadly. The latest post by Promethean Action gives an overview in the show notes which you may find is paywalled but you should be able to view the YouTube (15 minutes). The relevant part comes towards the end but I think you’ll find the whole episode of interest: https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-untouchable-the-machine-behind-fauci-the-senate-hearing-wont-expose-july-29-2026/.
I would write more about Isreal who has captured both sides of your political spectrum. China is a distant second!