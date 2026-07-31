Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1d

You may be aware of how the Trump administration is tackling the capture of science more broadly. The latest post by Promethean Action gives an overview in the show notes which you may find is paywalled but you should be able to view the YouTube (15 minutes). The relevant part comes towards the end but I think you’ll find the whole episode of interest: https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-untouchable-the-machine-behind-fauci-the-senate-hearing-wont-expose-july-29-2026/.

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Brian E Houle's avatar
Brian E Houle
1d

I would write more about Isreal who has captured both sides of your political spectrum. China is a distant second!

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