I have just completed the draft of my new book “The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society”. I will be putting some excerpts from it here on Substack, starting today with a section from the chapter titled “Corrupting Peer Review”. It is about the metric widely used to assess the quality of individual researchers.

The h-index

Academic careers are now shaped less by the substance of one’s work than by the ability to convert publications into numerical indicators of “impact.” Chief among these is Google Scholar’s h-index, a metric used by universities, funders, and promotion panels as a proxy for intellectual worth:

A researcher’s h-index is the largest number h such that they have published h papers each cited at least h times.

In theory, it captures productivity and influence. In practice, it rewards conformity, scale, and strategic citation, while remaining blind to quality.

For context, my own h-index (as of 13 May 2026) is 68, which places it in what is usually considered elite territory, well within the top one per cent of active researchers in mathematics and computing. Yet I am acutely aware that many of the mechanisms described in this chapter helped produce that number. Like most academics working within established research networks, I have benefited from citation patterns, collaborative clusters, and publication incentives that inflate metrics in ways only loosely connected to genuine intellectual impact.

Citation gaming

The public rarely appreciates how narrow and insular much academic research is. As explained in the previous section, many fields, across both the sciences and the humanities, are organised around very niche topics, often originating with one or two senior academics working closely together. These figures recruit PhD students and research assistants who are trained to work on the same problems, using the same assumptions, methods, and language. What emerges is not a competitive marketplace of ideas but a closed ecosystem.

Once such a group reaches critical mass, citation gaming becomes inevitable. One member publishes a technically competent but unremarkable paper that would normally attract little attention. Over the next few years, other members produce closely related papers, each citing the original work as “foundational,” along with many others from the same group.

The process then compounds when the original author reciprocates by citing the later papers. PhD students supervised by clique members learn to cite the “core literature,” which consists almost entirely of papers the same network produced. Reviewers, drawn from that same circle, expect to see these citations and may view their absence as a sign of incompetence or bad faith. Within a short period, a dense web of mutually reinforcing citations exists, each paper inflating the metrics of the others.

Peer review does nothing to prevent this because it is structurally incapable of doing so. In niche areas, the only people deemed qualified to review submissions are members of the same clique or their close associates. Papers are approved with minimal resistance. What is being approved is not truth, but membership.

Once a sufficient backlog of papers exists, publishers are persuaded to create special issues, and entire journals, devoted to the niche topic. The same small group that dominates the field staffs editorial boards. Challenges, replications, or papers that question foundational assumptions are filtered out as “methodologically flawed” or “out of scope.” The field becomes unfalsifiable.

Funding follows the same logic. Grant proposals submitted by clique members receive glowing peer reviews because the only “appropriate” reviewers are, once again, insiders. Insiders frame the niche as important and impactful, justifying continued expansion. To outsiders, this looks like a thriving research area; in reality, mutual citation, editorial control, and institutional inertia sustains it.

Scholars understand this behaviour well. As one critique of academic publishing notes:

‘If it were established science, it would be published’ is like saying ‘if the house had mold, it would’ve been disclosed in the listing.’ It assumes integrity in places famous for not having it.

Journals are not neutral arbiters of truth but businesses and status machines, run by people with reputations to protect.

This pattern is particularly visible in modern as well as supposedly well-established topics. These include parts of psychology, behavioural economics, education research, epidemiology and public-health modelling, climate-impact, medicine (in particular vaccines), physics, gender studies, critical race theory, and large areas of AI ethics and “misinformation” research. These are disciplines where replication is rare, data are often inaccessible, and dissent can be dismissed as either incompetence or moral failure. The narrower and more politicised the field, the easier it becomes to convert mutual citation and editorial control into inflated metrics that masquerade as scholarly impact.

The consequences are measurable. Large-scale analyses of retracted papers show that around two-thirds are withdrawn due to misconduct rather than honest error, including fabrication, duplication, and plagiarism.

As another analysis bluntly puts it, “There’s fierce competition amongst scientists to publish in order to climb the next step of the ever-shrinking academic ladder… These factors may ultimately tempt some researchers to take the easier route to academic success by manipulating or fabricating data.”

The h-index launders all of this into a single reassuring number. It converts clique membership, mutual back-scratching, and strategic citation into something that looks objective and meritocratic. Universities then treat that number as evidence of excellence, further entrenching the system and rewarding the behaviour that undermines intellectual integrity. Instead of preventing this outcome, peer review is a key mechanism by which it is sustained.

Fraudulent citation counts: when metrics are manufactured

So far, we have described how citation counts and h-indices can be gamed without necessarily involving deliberate deception. However, a far more extreme form of manipulation involves literally manufacturing citation metrics through fraudulent papers or purchased citations. These cases expose just how hollow citation-based assessment can be when the underlying infrastructure is open to abuse.

One of the most vivid examples is the story of Larry Richardson, the world’s most highly cited cat (according to Google Scholar), a fictional author created as an experiment. Reese Richardson used an algorithmic paper generator (Mathgen) to create 12 fake mathematical papers with “Larry Richardson” listed as the sole author. She then generated 12 additional papers that each cited all 12 original papers, producing what would be roughly 144 citations with minimal effort and no genuine scholarly content.

Once uploaded to a pre-print archive, these bogus entries were indexed by Google Scholar. Within days, Larry’s profile displayed an h-index of 11 and a citation count that outstripped many real academics. Richardson accomplished this in about an hour of work, showing how easy it can be to manufacture citations when indexing systems scrape unmoderated sources.

Even more alarming is that systematic research on citation fraud demonstrates that metrics can be bought. In a large dataset compiled from over 1.6 million Google Scholar profiles, researchers found that it is not only possible to manipulate citations by generating fake works but also to buy them in bulk. By contacting a so-called “H-index & Citations Booster” service while posing as a fictional author, they were able to buy 50 citations for a modest fee, with the supplier planting those references in multiple papers that then appeared on Google Scholar. As the authors put it, “citations can be bought in bulk”.

The same study also analysed patterns within indexed citation networks and found there was evidence of manipulation. For most scientists in their sample, citations from individual papers were rare; but a small set of “anomalous authors” received dozens of citations from single citing papers, suggesting bulk or planted references and not genuine cross-study engagement. These patterns are unlikely outside of coordinated or fraudulent practices.

Whether through algorithmic nonsense, purchased references, lax indexing, or metadata distortions, these examples reveal that citation counts may not be reliable indicators of scholarly impact. And because institutions, funders, and evaluators continue to treat citation metrics as though they are objective measures of quality, people will continue to manipulate them. This invites fraud at the centre of academic evaluation.