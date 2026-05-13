Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Simon Brown (PhD)'s avatar
Simon Brown (PhD)
3d

This resonates personally. My h-index sits in the mid 20s after productive years, but blue-sky lines that didn't yield quick publications or clinical application left me sidelined post-GFC. Re-entering protected funding streams proved near-impossible despite the track record. The system doesn't just undervalue failure—it makes recovery from necessary failure career-limiting. True progress needs room for dead ends.

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1 reply by Martin Neil
Ursula Edgington, PhD's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD
3dEdited

I learned as an UG, working as a secretary for a high-ranking University ‘Medical School’ that academic articles were easily re/manufactured for my senior manager-authors, by lowly but keen mature students like me, simply by changing strategic citations to include the publications of the editors of that journal. It didnt seem to matter much whether those citations were relevant. And that was decades ago!

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