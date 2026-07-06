Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5dEdited

Excellent Norman let us know when it is available because I will definitely be ordering a copy. I have been ranting about this for over 20 years since my girls were at uni. They were both subjected to ideological indoctrination which luckily they had been pre-armed to recognise and so were largely unaffected by it. I put in a formal complaint to my youngest daughter's course head as her personal dyslexia tutor spent every session trying to convince my daughter there was no diference between a man and a woman. Following my complaint we had a meeting where I laid out the ideological indoctrination that was taking place. They apologised profusely and obviously had words because the tutor rang my daughter a few hours later and was screaming down the phone at her for a good 15 minutes like a total lunatic. My daughter held the phone at arms length on loudspeaker so we could both hear and then after about 15 minutes she put the phone to her head and said 'Yeah whatever!' and cut the woman off. It was a manifestation of ideological possession I later learned from Jordan Peterson. Now the indoctrination starts as soon as they start school.

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The Great Santini
5d

Your points are well made. I was at a US University that I had attended years before during the 2016 election. The University was a top-flight Engineering School. 30 year earlier 90% male and largely apolitical with students with diverse views. Now it was 50% to 60% female. The student body was clearly all-in for Hillary. When Trump was elected they actually suspended classes for a day so that they could have a day of mourning. I’ve quite giving them any money after that. That institution has fallen.

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