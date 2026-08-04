Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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James Jones
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well done Norman; if we can be so bold as to call you by your first name; well done for the book; what you did for us; what you endured and here in this article, the richly earned accolade of Dr Scott McLachlan in his review; we owe you so much for your endlessly strong stream of integrity; I see your integrity as being like a bar of high-tensile steel;

in contrast, YouTube has somehow flicked up to me various videos on the endlessly inventive Mr Arday; truly to me a renaissance man; his feats must almost emulate those of the tireless leader of North Korea; and those of Kim's father, the great golfer who seemingly scored 11 holes-in-one in a single round; take that, Rory McIllroy. You are nothing, beside these people.

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