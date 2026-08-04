Possibly because of its relevance to the Jason Arday scandal, my new book has generated some interest.

The Daily Sceptic asked me to write this article:

I was on the Mike Graham show on 3 August discussing the book in the context of the Jason Arday affair:

I did a long interview with John Campbell about the book:

Here is are some very brief clips for the long interview:

Here are some new reviews:

Review by Dr Scott McLachlan

​The inimitable Professor Norman Fenton has released a new and amazing book that you all need to check out - The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society.

​With narratives that will appeal to any reader Professor Fenton, the man who supervised my own PhD, who I like to think shaped who I am today, and the person who introduced math to my now thirteen-year-old math prodigy son, describes the corruption on campuses and manipulation of your and my children who have studied there.

With nearly 50 years in academia, he describes the initially gradual communist political changes he saw at elite and open-admission universities alike. An ideological takeover that gained massive momentum during the last decade or so, overwhelming all aspects of society from the mainstream media to healthcare; that has changed how people think, or how they want to be perceived as thinking, having a ubiquitous and unquestioningly deleterious impact on everything from our children’s education and interpersonal relationships, to religious practice and judicial verdicts.

When Norman saw his students and colleagues being pushed out of academia for imagined sleights and sometimes little more than the whiteness of their skin, and was then pushed out himself, he could be silent no longer. This is an impassioned book that written by one of the few people who has all the receipts and can actually show you how and where it all went wrong.

​I am not just recommending it because the various punitive harms visited on me in academia are also mentioned by name in the book. I recommend it to you because it is possibly the last proper memoirs of a decent and respectable academic you are likely to see. It’s an equally serious and humorous rollercoaster ride that doesn’t just tell you what went wrong and where, but challenges us all to right the ship for our grandchildren’s sake.​

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Amazon review (Jane Dowling) “Fascinating read”

​This is one of the most eye-opening books I’ve read in years. I bought the kindle version expecting an interesting look at universities, but it turned out to be much more than that. Norman Fenton explains, in plain English and with lots of real examples, how politics, ideology and money have changed the way universities operate and why that matters to all of. Even when I didn’t agree with every point, I found the arguments thoughtful, well supported and impossible to ignore. It’s engaging, easy to read and often quite shocking. If you care about free speech, honest research and the future of education, this book is essential reading. I will be recommending it to friends.

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Amazon review (Michael Webber) 5.0 out of 5 stars NORMAN, a national hero

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 3 August 2026, Format: Paperback Verified Purchase

Fantastic read , an eye opening view of the idiocy of the so called intellectual elite,

Well done Norman

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Buy the book

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It doesn’t mean that much, but in Australia the book is the number 1 best seller on Amazon in the Epistemology category, and it is number 1 in Canada in the Sociology of Education category