“Painting with Houses” (Bild mit Hausern) by Wassily Kandinsk (1909)

In 2018 I posted the article below on my old blog about how I was asked by the lawyers in the case to provide a Bayesian analysis to determine the probability that the true owners of the Kandinsky painting called “Painting with Houses” (in the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam), were the heirs of the Lewenstein family of Amsterdam. Many such artworks owned by Jewish families were known to have been confiscated by the Nazis and their collaborators when the Jews were sent to concentration camps during World War 2.

I never posted a proper update to the story. Here is the original post and the update of what happened in the end.



Original posting dated 5 Dec 2018

During World War 2 many thousands of pieces of valuable artwork were stolen from Jewish families by the Nazis and their collaborators in countries they occupied. The 2015 film The Woman in Gold (with Helen Mirren) told the story of one such painting by Klimt and the family’s long fight to regain ownership. There have been many similar stories and the latest one concerns the “Painting with Houses” (Bild mit Hausern) by Wassily Kandinsky as described in today’s article in the Guardian and in this New York Times article. I have become personally involved in this case as an expert consultant - on Bayes’ theorem, not art.



The painting is in the collection of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, but before the war it was owned by the Lewenstein family of Amsterdam having been bought by Emanuel Lewenstein who was an art collector. For works like this of “possibly problematic provenance” in Holland, there is a Dutch Restitution Committee (DRC) that is empowered to make binding decisions about ownership. In October 2018 the DRC surprisingly determined that it was ‘not obliged to restitute the painting’ to the Lewenstein family.



James Palmer of Mondex Corporation (Canada), who represents the Lewenstein heirs, believes that the ruling was both logically and probabilistically flawed and that it was designed, from the very beginning, to refuse to restitute the painting to the Lewenstein family. Knowing that Bayes theorem could be used where only subjective probabilities were available, James contacted me to provide an analysis of the DRC decision. Here is my short report. I used a causal Bayesian network model to determine that the DRC argument is extremely unlikely to be valid. Specifically, with very basic assumptions that I suspect will turn out to be favourable to the DRC, the probability that their claim is ‘true’ is about 3%. Hence, the decision unfairly robs the Lewenstein heirs of what is rightfully theirs. My involvement in the case is described in an article in the leading Dutch newspaper NRC:

From the article about the case in the Dutch newspaper NRC

Fenton, N. E. “The case of the Kandinsky painting and Bayes’ theorem”, Nov 2018, DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.29551.48804

28 October 2025 Update

I’m not sure what role my Bayesian testimony played if any, but in 2021 the Municipality ruled that the Stedelijk Museum must return the Kandinsky painting to the Lewenstein family heirs. Grok provides the following summary of the case and a further update:

In 2013, the Lewenstein heirs filed a restitution claim with the Dutch Restitutions Committee, arguing the sale was coerced due to Nazi persecution. Key developments: 2018: The committee ruled against restitution, citing no evidence of direct theft and applying a “balance of interests” test—favoring the painting’s cultural significance to the Stedelijk over the heirs’ bond to it. They also attributed the sale to pre-invasion financial woes rather than Nazi duress.

2020: A Dutch court upheld the decision on appeal.

2021: Amid international criticism and new Dutch government guidelines on Nazi-looted art (prompted by the Kohnstamm Committee), Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema urged reconsideration. This led to renewed negotiations, bypassing further committee rulings due to the case’s length and moral weight. On August 27, 2021, the city announced it would return the painting “on the basis of mutual respect” to correct historical injustice.

The painting was officially transferred from the Stedelijk Museum to the Lewenstein heirs on February 28, 2022, ending a nine-year dispute. The heirs, represented by lawyer Simon van der Sluijs and restitution expert James Palmer of the Mondex Corporation, described it as a “new chapter” restoring “justice, dignity, and respect.” The City of Amsterdam emphasized its responsibility to address WWII-era wrongs against its Jewish community. No further developments have occurred since; the heirs now hold rightful ownership. This case set a precedent for similar claims under updated Dutch policies.





