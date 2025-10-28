Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
17h

Gee I wish I had taken more maths. I would love to know how to apply Bayesian analysis to win arguments with my spouse and kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
kees's avatar
kees
16h

The painting was subsequently sold for 70 million euros out which the Mondex Corporations fees were paid. It did set a precedent. Musea are now terrified to buy anything that may have the remotest connection with a jewish owner or jewish artist. Mondex Corporation are a bunch of ambulance chasers who thrive on the unwilligness of accept closure. Ms. Tabitha Oost provides a useful overview of European restitution policies. You were duped, professor Fenton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture