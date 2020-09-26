The impact of false positives in Covid testing
(Updated 30 Sept).
There has been much recent debate - and controversy - about the impact of false positives in Covid testing. As I showed in this video: if the current rate of infection is 1 in 200 (i.e. 1 in every 200 people is currently infected with the virus) and if a person is selected at random to be tested then, if that person tests positive, th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.