The numbers men who proved the covid Goliath to be a fraud
A review of our book by Kathy Gyngell, Editor of The Conservative Woman (TCW)
We are very pleased to see our book Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the Covid-19 event. has been reviewed in The Conservative Woman, by the Editor Kathy Gyngell.
You can find the review here.
Excepts include:
“Neil and Fenton persistently and publicly challenged the BBC’s and ONS’s false narrative about the unvaccinated, and tore apart unfounded claims of ’20 million lives saved by the vaccine’. Importantly, they also looked at the real causes of covid deaths which were not only exaggerated by re-attribution but also triggered by deadly health policies such as inappropriate ventilation and denial of antibiotics. “
And:
“Now in book form, what I have at hand is a chronological reference book – a compendium that provides me with that all-important historical record with what was known at the time against the selective, unreliable and often invalid statistics that the Government used to prop up its case for and justify its extreme and destructive policies.”
My paper copy arrived a few days ago and is on my reading list. Congratulations to you both!!