We are very pleased to see our book Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the Covid-19 event. has been reviewed in The Conservative Woman, by the Editor Kathy Gyngell.

You can find the review here.

Excepts include:

“Neil and Fenton persistently and publicly challenged the BBC’s and ONS’s false narrative about the unvaccinated, and tore apart unfounded claims of ’20 million lives saved by the vaccine’. Importantly, they also looked at the real causes of covid deaths which were not only exaggerated by re-attribution but also triggered by deadly health policies such as inappropriate ventilation and denial of antibiotics. “

And: