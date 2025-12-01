If I had to pick one incident that crystallises the systemic failings of British universities, and much of Western academia, it is the fleeting visit of a ‘senior lecturer’ from a Pakistani university that Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) insisted I host in January 2007. I will call him BS (really, no pun intended).

Like many UK universities at the time, QMUL had enthusiastically embraced “internationalisation”, a policy pursued supposedly to enhance academic quality, social responsibility and global engagement for the benefit of all members of the university community and society at large (sounds familiar huh?). The financial benefits were considerable as partnerships with countries such as Pakistan, China, Saudi or Qatar would bring in lucrative overseas students. That was the official line at least.

The reality (as I am documenting in the book I am writing on academic corruption) was that we heavily subsidised the students and the “research collaboration” was invariably confected, one-sided, and a colossal waste of time and money.

Pakistan was a priority target. Senior management leaned hard on academic staff to make extended visits to partner universities there to cultivate new academic collaborations. One such QMUL partnership involved my department with [institute X]. Whilst the implication was an association for mutual benefit, in reality, as per a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), we were expected to take lecturers from [institute X] as PhD students at greatly reduced fees, disadvantaging British students. No financial incentive was offered to supervisors, the only reward being the presumed privilege of an international student who would soak up your time.

In November 2006, BS, a middle aged lecturer from [institute X] applied to my research group. His covering email made it painfully clear he had zero background, or even interest, in the PhD topic he had selected from those listed on my website. I made my objections known, repeatedly, in emails and phone calls, between 14 November 2006 and 16 January 2007 (see the Appendix below): BS was unsuitable; persistently ignored every reasonable academic request I made; was evasive; pushy; and manipulative. Yet under institutional pressure and to honour the MoU I went along with accommodating him, giving him chance after chance.

So, BS had proved himself to be an entitled time-waster who had no business being considered for the programme in the first place and who exploited everyone’s goodwill at every step. I knew instinctively this was going to be trouble, but pressure from above was explicit: the partnership must be seen to be working.

He had been due to arrive on 15th January 2007. He didn’t show. Nor on the next day. However in the afternoon of the day after that he finally appeared. After discussing the research programme I gave him a campus tour, showed him his desk, the tea room and told him to return to my office at 4pm. At 3:59 a senior member of staff emailed me thus (redacted as appropriate):

Sent: 17 January 2007 15:59

Subject: Problem: BS arrived today. There are two problems. First, XXXXX told me that he made inappropriate advances to her in the tea room this afternoon … It seems that when she protested he became very apologetic and offered her money not to say anything. Oddly, when asked to repeat what he’d said to XXXXX to [admin staff] he did and started crying. So possibly he’s unstable rather than malicious. Second, it emerged that he is not (he says) connected with [institute X] anymore. He is paying his own fees, he says … Doesn’t look good.

Further investigation revealed what had happened: within minutes of entering the tea room, BS had walked up to XXXXX and fondled her breasts. When she recoiled, he offered cash for her silence. Later, he barged into the departmental office, threw himself on the floor in front of two shocked female administrative staff, and began kissing their shoes while begging for forgiveness.

When he came to my office, his explanation was unforgettable:

“When I saw her in the tea room I thought, from the way she was dressed, that she wanted me to touch her breasts.”

I told him that is not how we behave in Britain. He responded saying:

“But I could not resist her, since she reminded me so much of my 8-year-old daughter”.

I told him his PhD offer was withdrawn with immediate effect and that he should leave the building. He wept, pleaded then astonishingly, asked me to write him a reference for another UK university. I refused. The next day we discovered he had already been accepted onto a PhD programme at another Russell Group university. I asked if a formal complaint had been made by XXXXX to the police, it was after all a sexual assault and other institutions should be aware of such behaviour. As far as I am aware, no such report was ever filed. I’ll leave you to decide why that may be.

The experience with BS did not deter QMUL. Indeed, days later another semi-literate application from a different lecturer at [institute X] landed in my inbox. My response to instantly reject it did not go down well with faculty management. Moreover, the campaign to send Western academics to Pakistan, a country with a severe and escalating terrorism problem, continued unabated. A few weeks after the incident, all academic staff in our department received the usual cajoling memo about the need to schedule a trip to Pakistan. I had previously made clear that I was not going and my colleague Martin Neil was the only member of staff prepared to call out the dangers publicly. He wrote:

Subject: Pakistan trip I’ve had a quick look at the Foreign Office travel advice … · There is currently believed to be a heightened threat to Westerners in major cities. · More vulnerable targets such as clubs, restaurants … places of worship and schools are at risk … Previous bomb attacks have sometimes involved consecutive explosions. I assume that when they say “schools” this might include universities? The US State Department continues to warn U.S. citizens against non-essential travel to Pakistan … Has the College taken this into account?

I recount this experience because it exposes, in microcosm, how far British universities had already fallen by 2007. How they were already subordinating scholarship, safety and simple decency to managerial box-ticking and revenue-chasing. An already cowardly, hypocritical and fully operational system, a precursor to the tyranny of diversity, equality and inclusion, which should have served as a warning, has today succeeded in denigrating and corrupting academia and campuses everywhere. As we now know such a system, that is capable of such venal and craven behaviour, that suffers no consequences is capable of anything.

Appendix: Abridged email exchanges with BS and others, prior to his visit on 17 January 2007

It is verbatim [except for my annotations] so includes errors.

14 November 2005, Norman Fenton to BS, all relevant staff cc’d. I had provided an extensive set of online material for him to read as well as links to basic software and models he should try out.

“I notice from your statement that you have not looked at any of the material that we have produced in this area. Our approach is very much based around modelling uncertainty as a key component of risk and we use Bayesian networks (BNs) to do this. For us to agree to supervise you we would like you to feel comfortable with the idea of using BNs...

I ended the email with:

“If, having looked at this material, you feel it is something that you would be comfortable with then we can move the application forward.”

He did not reply until 13 December, his email failed to address my concerns:

13 December 2006, BS to Norman Fenton

“My dear Dr. Norman Fenton



I had requested you to process my application further approximately three weeks back. May i know the current status of my application ? I shall request you to to inform me about the applicatioin status, and when can a decision be reached.



Please let me know if the decision has already been reached.



Thanks again”

13 December 2006, Norman Fenton to BS

“What would be useful would be if you could provide a revised research statement that takes account of the Bayesian net material. I am sorry if there may have been some misunderstanding about my previous message in respect of this.”

14 December 2006. BS to Norman Fenton

“Dear Dr. Norman Can you please ask [senior staff member] who visited Islamabad and [institute X] to let me know about the fee structure of PhD program for thoses who are employees of [institute X]. In the mean time i will try developing a proposal or is it suitable that you assign me a work to do.”

My exchanges with BS over the next few days were by phone, then:

18 December 2006, Norman Fenton to relevant senior staff

Subject: BS (XXXXX PhD application) URGENT I have been speaking to BS about his application. He has a student visa and is determined to come on 15 Jan 2007. I told him that I was not prepared to formally accept him onto the PhD programme without further discussions etc. He is prepared to come here without a formal offer of a place - his intention is to convince us in the first few days that he is good enough and willing enough to do the PhD. In other words, we can treat his visit initially as an extended interview. If all goes well he stays and does the PhD. If not he goes back home.



However, what he does need from us immediately is information about the fees to be paid. He is assuming that the MOU between QM and [institute X] provides for reduced PhD fees. He wants to know exactly what the fees payable are. He also needs a letter from me inviting him to come.



He says that he has funding to support himself.

18 December 2006, Norman Fenton to BS

Subject: Re: Your application for PhD Further to our conversations of earlier today, I can confirm the following: - The Memorandum of Understanding between the QM and [institute X] asserts that the PhD tuition fee for [institute X] staff with an MSc is £7,300 per year (compared to the normal rate of £9,790. You should also consider the amount needed to live in London. The memorandum quotes an annual figure of £7,500, but this is very low (I would think that £12,000 is more realistic). - We are happy to host you from 15 January on the assumption that, if we can agree a suitable programme of PhD work, then we will accept you on to our PhD programme.

BS then changed track, stating he wanted to apply for a paid position in my research group:

19 December 2006, BS to Norman Fenton

Subject Advertised positions Thanks very much for your kind reply. I visited the RADAR pages today and have seen the advertisement of PhD studentship and RA position. I want to apply for one of the three advertised positions. Unfortunately, i could not find the application form for that. Do i need to apply separately for the same or my previous application can be considered for this purpose. I shall be highly obliged if some oppurtunity of this kind may be available.

19 December 2006, Norman Fenton to BS

The advertisement for these positions has not yet been formally approved by the University. Once it is approved there will be an application form. However, I do not believe it would be suitable for you to apply for any of these positions. The PhD studentship is likely only to be available to UK students since it funded by the EPSRC. For the RA position any candidates outside the EU can only be appointed after successful application of a work permit.

20 December 2006, BS to Norman Fenton

“Thanks for information. I have started working on the research proposal, and will definately need some help from your side. I will present the revised one in a couple of days.



Thanks again for your coopeartion.”

I spoke to BS on the phone on 5 January 2007 and then received this:

5 January 2007, BS to Norman Fenton

Dear Dr. Norman



Reference to our telephonic talk my home address is as follows [details removed]



I have a fax number in the office, but that is closed till 8th january 2007 on account of Eid Holidays. I will send you the fax number on monday, in the mean time you may e-mail the copy of that letter.



Please try sending the letter through courier service so that i can get it as early as possible.

5 January 2007, Norman Fenton to relevant senior staff



Subject: BS (arriving 15 Jan 2007)

BS is the [institute X] staff member who wants to do a PhD with us in the RADAR Group. The background is as follows:



- I have spoken several times on the phone with BS. The problem is that I was not happy with his research statement. I told him that if he could revise the research statement to something we were happy with then we could accept him as a self-funded student.



- Without revising his statement satisfactorily he went ahead and booked his flight to London (arriving on 15 Jan) and presented this as a fait accompli (he is extremely pushy).



- I have remained firm that we will NOT formally accept him on the PhD programme until he produces a research statement we are happy with. But I have agreed to give him some time here at QM to do this - so it is kind of like an extended interview period.



- He needs a letter that he can give to Immigration on 15 Jan when he arrives. He wanted the letter to say he is formally accepted as a PhD student here. I said I would not say that but I have produced a letter (attached) which hopefully is OK. The latest I can send this to get it to him on time is Monday 8 Jan. So please confirm it is OK.



What it boils down to in practical terms is that when he arrives his status initially at QM is simply a ‘visitor’. If he fails to come up with what we have asked we will tell him to leave after 3 weeks. There is now space for him to have a desk in the new RADAR room, but we need to provide him with a PC. Is that going to be possible, or do I need to buy a visitors’ PC from one of our research grants?

15 January 2007, Norman Fenton to BS

Subject: Where are You? We were expecting you to arrive on Monday. Is there a problem?

15 January 2007, BS to Norman Fenton

Dear Dr. Norman i have reached the UK on 15th night at 11:00 pm. Today i just slept and could not do a lot. I will possibaly come to you tomorrow on wednesday. I thank you very much for your concerns See you soon.

16 January 2007, Norman Fenton to BS

Subject: meeting on Wednesday Please come and see me in my office at 10.00 tomorrow morning.

16 January 2007, BS to Norman Fenton