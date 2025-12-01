Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
1d

Reality really is stranger and more absurd than fiction: no movie script could possibly pass muster having a character that fondled a woman's breasts because "she reminded me of my of my 8-year old daughter".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
1d

It is rather stunning how much the Administration was willing to reduce their normal requirements to entertain this visitor. It amazes me that he wasn’t immediately thrown in jail for the sexual harassment / assault. In a more reasonable time someone would have beat him within an inch of his life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture