Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
12h

Well-written article and I look forward to reading the book. In the meantime this is actually a virus that's crept within academia and it needs to be stopped. It needs to be stopped now because this is utterly corrupting towards intellectual freedom.

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ian's avatar
ian
11h

Well if I had to complete an application and demonstrate and A in valuing diversity, I would take a leaf from Arday and just make it up. It is going to be waffle anyway.

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