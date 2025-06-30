The Conservative Woman (TCW) have a published an article I co-authored with Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler, challenging the true ‘origins of covid’ narrative being pushed by Lord Ridley and Professor Anton van der Merwe of the University of Oxford (yes, the one supposedly being supressed by the media, but you can’t help reading about in the press).
The article can be read here.
Discussion about this post
Ah the 'Conservative Woman' i was in touch many moons ago with who expressed interest and concern over Scottish COVID inquiry evidence only never to be heard from again when i informed them of what had taken place. I'm sadly used to that reaction from so many 'speaking out.' Very depressing.
The 'covid' truly narrative collapses thanks to the world's only official undertaking of details than no one in the critic arena wants to consistently highlight, talk about or write articles on and more people should be asking why not?
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newscottish-covid-19-inquiry17-jun-273
The 'alt' media have also ignored reporting on this for 12 months which is THE information that is really being suppressed by mass media.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/new1-year-on-scottish-covid-19-inquiry
You wrote "a causal relationship between the agent and a new or dangerous type of pneumonia or disease was never demonstrated."
Apparently, you did not notice that the patient they noticed to have a "different pneumonia" (how?) was diagnosed using a BAL (Bronchio-Alveolar Lavage) sample. This makes your point moot. Sorry.