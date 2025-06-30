The Conservative Woman (TCW) have a published an article I co-authored with Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler, challenging the true ‘origins of covid’ narrative being pushed by Lord Ridley and Professor Anton van der Merwe of the University of Oxford (yes, the one supposedly being supressed by the media, but you can’t help reading about in the press).



The article can be read here.

