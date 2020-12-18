UK Covid Testing data: Remarkable relationship between number of tests and positivity rate when we drill down to regions
23 Dec update: This article provides further explanation for these observed results
Following on from this post where I expressed concern at the unavailability of testing data broken down into regions, the data are now available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/testing. And the results reveal something startling that you simply cannot see by lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.