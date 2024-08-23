I don’t often get invited by the UK polling organisation YouGov to take part in one of their ‘chat’ polls and usually ignore them. However, today I was invited to take part in a poll on the WHO declaration of a Monkey Pox PHEIC ‘pandemic’ (public health emergency of international concern).
YouGov feedback the results for each question as you answer, in the form of bar charts with percentages. Below l present the results as the questions were presented to me. but don’t pay much attention to my answers (shown in green). After the poll proper they then allow you to enter ‘chat’ mode to rate the answers given by other poll responders.
Also, bear in mind that I have no idea of the sample sizes or cohorts sampled and whether they are biased or not. I assume, as I am sure you do, that these polls are designed to both ‘test the water’ and to influence public opinion.
Rather than taint you with my own opinions, please post your interpretation of the results in the comments.
Here are the questions and results:
As one commentator has already observed……what you need to know about Monkey Pox is that the ‘k’ is silent.
Very interesting poll.
Like you, I’m not concerned at all.
Just like last time, I will not test, vaccinate or mask.
I didn’t get sick last time so, I’ll take my chances on another hoax virus.
So many friends health is damaged from the vaccine, after seeing this I’ll give government or WHO advice a swerve 👌