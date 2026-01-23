Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Jan 23

I found that the same was true at King's College London. The only notable PhD funding rounds in the nursing school each year were for African students, with most going to Muslim African students rather than Christian or agnostic Africans.

The primary emphasis during clearing each year was to seek out as many BAME students as possible, which resulted in a very high percentage of Middle Eastern and Central Asian students, and a high number of Muslim candidates. When there were insufficient numbers of students meeting these criteria with adequate marks from their A Levels who had nominated King's as their first choice, rather than seek out students with adequate marks who had Kings as their second pick, the Dean made the decision that BAME and immigrant students, even those with very poor high school marks, who had selected King's as their first pick were preferred over and above students with adequate academic merit.

Students of indigenous white British parents, and those of other white european nationalities were clearly and obviously a minority in the Nursing school, so much so that I taught classes that were entirely Asian, East Asian and African - that is to say, they had no white students at all. The one class I taught in my three years there that had white students in it had two white students for every fourteen BAME. Yet we are misleadingly and disingenuously told BAME are "minorities".

These minority students often failed to meet the requirements for their modules, resulting in either a high number of resits or high numbers of agrotat passes. Further, when I as one tutor tried to raise issues with BAME/immigrant students who were sometimes 150-200 hours short of their required hours for practicum training (i.e. on-site training on wards in the hospital) I was repeatedly and consistently overruled and the students were passed and allowed to matriculate into the next year. The worse part is that one student who was self-entitled, arrogant and who knew she could get away with it because the middle aged white libtard professors would let her in order to not appear 'racist' would regularly fail to turn up to the hospital for her training, would fail to advise the hospital or university, and would sometimes ignore emails and calls from us for a week or more before giving some specious excuse for why she repeatedly failed to be professional. When I refused to provide references or sign off on her almost 170hrs of missing practicum training a white older female professor simply took this BAME immigrant student off me one afternoon, assigned the student to herself, passed her and forwarded her for graduation and acceptance to the NMC. When I spoke to the NMC about it they didn't seem to care - not even when I said I could demonstrate that the student failed at least two core classes AND almost 25% of her placement hours. This student is not safe yet King's put her forward for registration.

The resulting culture of King's has very publicly been pro-muslim and antisemitic/anti-christian - with King's being cited in the media several times during the last 6-8 years for their overt reverse discrimination (that is, anti-white and antisemitic policies). A few minutes on Google will show you that what I am saying is true. King's have even been mentioned in parliament for their anti-white and antisemitic practices and campus experiences.

Jan 23

I was taught not to discriminate, detain, approve, nor judge people based on the amount of melanin in their skin. This would apply to all, including police, ICE, admissions officers at universities and country clubs, airport security, etc.

Can two wrongs ever make a right?

