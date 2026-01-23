UK University student funding prioritises BAME & Chinese students and asylum seekers
Priority funding for Black applicants
Below is an advertisement we have been invited to share for a number of funded studentships at Queen Mary University of London. It states that, to apply:
“You must be a UK permanent resident from an underrepresented group in research, e.g., Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic (with the priority for this round given to those from Black origin)”
Here is the full advertisement:
For the record, according to Grok:
The most recent publicly available data from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) itself indicates that 77% of domestic (home) undergraduate students are from BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) backgrounds. This is stated on their official facts and figures page, which appears to draw from relatively current profiles (referenced in guides like The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide around 2024-2025).
Birkbeck, University of London offer Diversity100 PhD studentships to students who self identify as BAME applicants, as do the University of York.
It is worthwhile noting that under the Equality Act 2010 (Sections 158-159) Universities must demonstrate under representation to justify ring fencing. Based on QMUL’s Student Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Annual Data Report of 2020, 42% of home fee-paying postgraduate students were BAME. The figure for the Faculty of Science and Engineering, for which these posts arer advertised, is likely higher since STEM subjects attract proportionally more BAME students than non-STEM subjects according to the Royal Society. By comparison to determine if BAME students are under represented at postgraduate level, according to the most recent census data, between 20-25% of young adults (18–24 age group) in England and Wales are BAME.
Fee Waivers for Chinese nationals
Each year Queen Mary also offer 60 joint PhD scholarships with the China Scholarship Council whereby Queen Mary cover full tuition fees for four years and the Chinese authorities fund a cost of living stipend. The annual PhD tuition fee for international students is £23,200 for non-lab based subjects and £28,950 for lab based students. Based on an average £25,000 this is equivalent to a total of £1.5 million each year underwritten by the University. Only Chinese nationals qualify to apply for funding, and do so in China.
Around 40 UK universities participate in China Scholarship Council (CSC) funding schemes, waiving tuition fees for more than 650 CSC‑funded scholars each year. Assuming the same level of fee waivers as applied by Queen Mary this is equivalent to over £16 million per year on a rolling basis.
Fee concessions for asylum seekers
Queen Mary also offers “Asylum Seekers Fee Concession” …”to all asylum seekers or children of asylum seekers who meet the eligibility criteria.”:
Home undergraduate tuition fees at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) are roughly £9,250–£9,535 per year, while overseas (international) undergraduate fees typically range from about £18,000 up to £40,000+ per year depending on the course.
According to Student Action for Refugees (STAR), over 80 UK universities provide scholarships, bursaries, or fee waivers for asylum seekers. These schemes vary widely. Some offer full fee waivers, others provide home‑fee concessions (like QMUL and Brunel) and many include living‑cost bursaries, accommodation support, or both.
You can access the full STAR network list here, STAR are funder by the UK national lottery community fund, the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, which is one of the UK’s social justice charities and had a budget of approx. £53m in 2025, and the Garfield Weston Foundation, which distributers over £100m a year in grants.
There is also quite an industry catering to the ‘educational needs’ of asylum seekers, including help from Displaced Student Opportunities UK. They, and STAR, are supported by ‘Universities of Sanctuary’, a network of Universities committed to making “Higher Education institutions places of safety, solidarity and empowerment for people seeking sanctuary”.
I found that the same was true at King's College London. The only notable PhD funding rounds in the nursing school each year were for African students, with most going to Muslim African students rather than Christian or agnostic Africans.
The primary emphasis during clearing each year was to seek out as many BAME students as possible, which resulted in a very high percentage of Middle Eastern and Central Asian students, and a high number of Muslim candidates. When there were insufficient numbers of students meeting these criteria with adequate marks from their A Levels who had nominated King's as their first choice, rather than seek out students with adequate marks who had Kings as their second pick, the Dean made the decision that BAME and immigrant students, even those with very poor high school marks, who had selected King's as their first pick were preferred over and above students with adequate academic merit.
Students of indigenous white British parents, and those of other white european nationalities were clearly and obviously a minority in the Nursing school, so much so that I taught classes that were entirely Asian, East Asian and African - that is to say, they had no white students at all. The one class I taught in my three years there that had white students in it had two white students for every fourteen BAME. Yet we are misleadingly and disingenuously told BAME are "minorities".
These minority students often failed to meet the requirements for their modules, resulting in either a high number of resits or high numbers of agrotat passes. Further, when I as one tutor tried to raise issues with BAME/immigrant students who were sometimes 150-200 hours short of their required hours for practicum training (i.e. on-site training on wards in the hospital) I was repeatedly and consistently overruled and the students were passed and allowed to matriculate into the next year. The worse part is that one student who was self-entitled, arrogant and who knew she could get away with it because the middle aged white libtard professors would let her in order to not appear 'racist' would regularly fail to turn up to the hospital for her training, would fail to advise the hospital or university, and would sometimes ignore emails and calls from us for a week or more before giving some specious excuse for why she repeatedly failed to be professional. When I refused to provide references or sign off on her almost 170hrs of missing practicum training a white older female professor simply took this BAME immigrant student off me one afternoon, assigned the student to herself, passed her and forwarded her for graduation and acceptance to the NMC. When I spoke to the NMC about it they didn't seem to care - not even when I said I could demonstrate that the student failed at least two core classes AND almost 25% of her placement hours. This student is not safe yet King's put her forward for registration.
The resulting culture of King's has very publicly been pro-muslim and antisemitic/anti-christian - with King's being cited in the media several times during the last 6-8 years for their overt reverse discrimination (that is, anti-white and antisemitic policies). A few minutes on Google will show you that what I am saying is true. King's have even been mentioned in parliament for their anti-white and antisemitic practices and campus experiences.
I was taught not to discriminate, detain, approve, nor judge people based on the amount of melanin in their skin. This would apply to all, including police, ICE, admissions officers at universities and country clubs, airport security, etc.
Can two wrongs ever make a right?