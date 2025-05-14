Understanding the Evidence and Verdict in the Letby Trial
Can the Innocent Really be Found Guilty of Serial Murder?
Lucy Letby is the British nurse who was convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder of neonates being cared for at the Countess of Chester Hospital. As our regular readers will know, our colleague Scott McLachlan was one of the first academics to raise serious concerns about the evidence used in the case, even well before it ever came to court.
He has published multiple detailed articles on his substack about the case. In the last year many more researchers and reporters have been raising their own concerns and, for reasons like those explained here, Scott’s pioneering work has not been properly recognised.
Scott has submitted a new paper about the case for publication and the preprint is available on ResearchGate (for those who cannot access ResearchGate the pdf is below). This paper is different to his other articles as it applies Bayesian reasoning to explain why it was inevitable that Lucy Letby would be found guilty of murdering several babies by a jury while at the same time likely being innocent.
The abstract:
In August 2023 British nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder of neonates being cared for at the Countess of Chester Hospital. In the sentencing statement, Justice Goss proclaimed Letby "cruel, calculating, cynical, deeply malevolent, a borderline sadist, absent remorse, and lacking of any mitigating factors". At that time a small group of academics questioned the quality and strength of evidence used to convict Letby. Revelations during her second trial, subsequent Thirlwall enquiry, and the recent Lee Expert Report have led even the main stream media to now question the safety of her convictions. This work uses Bayesian causal reasoning and two Bayesian networks (BNs) to understand the impact evidence has on the verdict and ask whether, on the basis of circumstantial evidence alone, it is possible that an innocent person could be found guilty of such appalling crimes. We show how Letby could simultaneously be innocent whilst having been found guilty of the crimes.
The paper can be downloaded here:
The reports about the circumstances regarding the Letby trial remind me eerily of a well known case from the 1980's in The Province of Ontario, Canada involving a nurse at a children's hospital called Susan Nelles. This similarity was raised by the Daily Telegraph in 2024.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/07/11/lucy-letby-case-susan-nelles-canadian-nurse-accusation/
Nelles was convicted on multiple counts of killing children through the administration of a heart medication. After a protracted process in which the so-termed scientific evidence and statistical analysis was found to be amateurish she was released and later found not guilty. I leave it to others to research the details. Here are well written summaries: https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/6a7008f1-9a12-4426-81c2-14154f578f27/content
https://decisions.scc-csc.ca/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/499/index.do
The Nelles case also raised a legal question in Canadian law about silence under questioning. Police in Ontario long assumed that silence meant guilt--there being no "FIFTH AMENDMENT"--the right not to self incriminate found in the Constitution of the United States--in Canadian law at that time. In all matters related to any interaction with law enforcement at any level, I assume that the investigating officer believes the person questioned to be guilty of something. Otherwise, why would they waste their time asking them questions?
This will come to be a classic example of the utility of correctly applied Bayesian statistics in every statistics course. Defence lawyers should hire statisticians with this level of expertise to analyse case data in order to find how best to counter fallacious connections.