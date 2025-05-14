Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
1d

The reports about the circumstances regarding the Letby trial remind me eerily of a well known case from the 1980's in The Province of Ontario, Canada involving a nurse at a children's hospital called Susan Nelles. This similarity was raised by the Daily Telegraph in 2024.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/07/11/lucy-letby-case-susan-nelles-canadian-nurse-accusation/

Nelles was convicted on multiple counts of killing children through the administration of a heart medication. After a protracted process in which the so-termed scientific evidence and statistical analysis was found to be amateurish she was released and later found not guilty. I leave it to others to research the details. Here are well written summaries: https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/6a7008f1-9a12-4426-81c2-14154f578f27/content

https://decisions.scc-csc.ca/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/499/index.do

The Nelles case also raised a legal question in Canadian law about silence under questioning. Police in Ontario long assumed that silence meant guilt--there being no "FIFTH AMENDMENT"--the right not to self incriminate found in the Constitution of the United States--in Canadian law at that time. In all matters related to any interaction with law enforcement at any level, I assume that the investigating officer believes the person questioned to be guilty of something. Otherwise, why would they waste their time asking them questions?

Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
2d

This will come to be a classic example of the utility of correctly applied Bayesian statistics in every statistics course. Defence lawyers should hire statisticians with this level of expertise to analyse case data in order to find how best to counter fallacious connections.

