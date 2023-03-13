Update on the flawed hospital data
...."We no longer hold any of this information, current or previous"
A previous post included the curious (and obviously flawed) 2021 deaths by vaccination status data that was provided in response to a Freedom of Information Request to one undisclosed UK Hospital Trust:
I present below, without comment, the (email) correspondence in date order with respect to a request for the updated data.
Where are the numbers? by Norm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.