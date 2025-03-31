Vaccine damage payments scheme: a remarkable rejection
Catastrophic stroke suffered within minutes of vaccine declared to be not caused by the vaccine 'on the balance of probabilities'
Imagine Jane is found dead after being shot in the heart from behind by a known violent criminal Victor. While we know the shot would have killed Jane, it is theoretically possible that she could have died of a purely coincidental heart attack immediately before the bullet entered her heart. Now imagine further that a judge rules that Victor did not murder Jane because ‘on the balance of probabilites’ she died of a heart attack before the bullet struck.
While that sounds like an extreme horror/fantasy story a not too different scenario has been played out in a claim to the vaccine damages payment scheme.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In December 2024 I was asked to estimate the probability that a stroke suffered by a healthy woman within minutes of a covid vaccine (in November 2021) could have happened purely by chance, i.e. was not caused by the vaccine. I produced this article with my analysis.
The woman, who we will call Jane, was unconscious for 2 weeks after getting the vaccine and has since been immobile, right-side paralysed and unable to speak. Sadly, but not unsurprisingly, Jane’s application and subsequent appeal to the vaccine damage payment scheme have been rejected. The most recent rejection stated that ‘on the balance of probabilities, the vaccine did not cause the disability in question’ :
Jane’s family have decided to make another appeal and asked if I could provide a formal statement to support this. Because some additional/different information about the case was now available my analysis is somewhat different (and actually simpler) than that produced in the previous article. The (redacted) summary of my formal report states:
On 4 November 2021 at 3:45pm XXXXXXXX (referred to subsequently as “Jane”) received a Pfizer Covid vaccine booster jab having previously had two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier in 2021.
At some time within the next 20 minutes Jane, who was then a 72-year-old healthy and very active woman, suffered a stroke (a catastrophic intercranial haemorrhage) leaving her unconscious for 2 weeks and since then immobile, right-side paralysed and unable to speak.
I have been asked by Jane’s family if it is possible to determine the probability that Jane’s injury was caused by the vaccine.
It is not possible to provide a definitive answer to this question, but we can estimate the expected number of women aged 65–75 in England suffering a stroke coincidentally (i.e. not caused by the vaccine) shortly after a covid vaccine in a year. Then we can compare that number with the incidence of actual reported strokes of women aged 65-75 year shortly after a covid vaccine in 2021.
Based on historical data about strokes in England, there is about a 1 in 1.2 million probability that a randomly selected woman aged 65-75 who takes 3 covid jabs in a 1-year period would suffer a stroke coincidentally within 20 minutes of receiving one of the jabs. That is, therefore, an incredibly unlikely event. But, because there are about 3 million women aged 65-75 in England, if they all took 3 covid vaccines in a 1-year period there is about a 92% probability at least one would suffer a stroke coincidentally within 20 minutes of a jab. However, it is highly unlikely (less than 5% probability) there would be more than 5 such women. We would expect (statistically) between 1 to 5. That means Jane could have been one of the 1-5 such extremely unlucky women.
However, while it is difficult to get an accurate estimate, based on reports of adverse reactions to systems such as the Yellow Card Scheme and VAERS, it is likely that at least many dozens of women aged between 65-75 (far more so than men) suffered strokes within 24 hours of a covid vaccine in England in 2021. Even without clinical evidence to determine if these cases could have been caused by the vaccine, the fact that there have been many more than the 1 to 5 expected coincidental cases, suggests that the vaccines significantly increase the risk of strokes.
Hence, I believe there is sufficient statistical evidence to conclude that the stroke was several times more likely to have been caused by the vaccine than by chance.
There is also evidence to suggest that there is a 1 in 800 probability of a serious adverse reaction following a covid Pfizer vaccine. While low, this probability is much higher than the 1 in 3.5 million probability of a coincidental stroke within 20 minutes of a covid Pfizer vaccine. Hence, there is no question that ‘on the balance of probabilities’ it is far more likely that Jane’s injury was caused by the vaccine.
Moreover, there is additional evidence that strongly supports the hypothesis that the vaccine was a causal factor in Jane’s injury. Specifically, it is known that the Pfizer batch, number FH0114, from which Jane received the vaccine was especially problematic. There are 1,970 separate adverse reaction reports for that batch alone, of which there are 73 within 24 hrs with a diagnosis that relates to clots (strokes, pulmonary emboli, dvt, clots in eyes etc). The batch comes from a spun up factory in Belgium.
My full (redacted) report, which contains the details of the above calculations, is here:
In conclusion, taking account of basic analysis of historical stroke data, reports of adverse reactions following covid vaccines and the specific problems of the Pfizer batch from which Jane was injected, it is far more likely that the vaccine was a causal factor in Jane’s injury than the coincidence hypothesis. So it seems the decision-makers on the vaccine damages payment scheme do not understand what ‘balance of probabilities’ means.
I acknowledge the help of Dr Scott McLachlan in accessing VAERS data
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for reporting. How dreadful. This prompts me to recall a transcript which readers may find relevant to this instance of what I can only call mega gaslighting:
"The death of a 40 year old from 'natural causes'"
911 Jeddi, April 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SywpFQun-ow
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES: The screen shows a screenshot of Sara Holub's social media post of March 22, 2021 and then of her obituary. We do not see the speaker; he has a New York accent.
911 JEDDI: Hey everyone, quick video here because I don't know if you heard this story, which happened about a month ago. This is a story of a music teacher by the name of Sara Holub.
This is something that she posted on her social media page. I don't know which one it was, maybe it's Instagram or FaceBook, whatever, it doesn't really matter, she posted it. You can see the date March 22nd. She wrote, "It's been a ridiculous year, but better days are coming!" And you can see that she has the sticker that she just got the vaccine, so she's all happy because better days are coming.
And what happened four days later? Yeah, there it is. Her obituary. "Green Bay — On March 26, 2021, Sarah Jean Holub passed away from natural causes at the age of 40."[1]
Seriously? She passed away of natural causes at the age of 40. How many people do you know die of natural causes at 40?
And of course no mention of the fact that she had the vaccine just four days earlier. You saw it on her social media page. I'm not making this up, it's right there.
Let's take a look and see how the news reported it, and thanks to Brian from High Impact. Check this out.
[Video plays within the video, from a newsreel. Screen reads "2 FIRST ALERT"]
FEMALE TV REPORTER: A high school community tries to come to grips with the sudden loss of a beloved teacher.
MALE TV REPORTER: Sara Holub died of natural causes on Friday. The school made today's classes virtual and kept—
[end of video within video]
911 JEDDI: There it is. There's your mainstream media. Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40. Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes.
Come on, people.
2:13
[END]
# # #
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE:
[1] Sara Holub (1981-2021)
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/greenbaypressgazette/name/sara-holub-obituary?id=7376592
First sentence reads: "Green Bay - On March 26, 2021, Sara Jean Holub passed away from natural causes at the age of 40."
See also:
Sara Holub, who died at 40, was Preble choir director, a 'Jeopardy!' contestant, 2021 Teacher of Distinction, and more
by Benita Mathew, March 30, 2021
https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/news/2021/03/30/preble-high-choir-director-teacher-distinction-sara-holub-dies/7028057002/
Lead paragraph reads: "GREEN BAY - Sara Holub, the Green Bay music teacher who competed on "Jeopardy!" and was ranked among Wisconsin's best choral directors, died from natural causes, according to her obituary. She was 40."
Just as you have written out your balance of probabilities, the vaccine damage payment scheme assessors should lay out the factors and probabilities they used. The assertion in the letter is worthless without that. I learned recently that people imprisoned who were released because the trial result was overturned can only have compensation if they can prove they were innocent, another way to limit State responsibilities.