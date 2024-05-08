Vaccine efficacy and safety: a timely reminder of our early warnings
And the ridicule we suffered as a result
With the formal withdrawal of the AstraZeneca vaccine it's appropriate to remind people of this double-page spread in The Times, March 2021 that hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as 100% effective. But note the article highlighted bottom right on the double-page spread.
This is the article by Tom Whipple with the headline: “Academics back ‘bizarre’ claim that jabs may kill”.
Two of the four “Queen Mary University of London” academics were Norman and Martin. The online version of this article explicitly named Norman as one of the academics:
While we are proud that we did indeed raise the alarm about safety issues with the covid vaccines so early on, Whipple's article was inaccurate in many respects as detailed here. Morever, it was used as the basis for Norman’s Wikipedia entry to be hacked with him being labelled as spreading ‘covid-19 misinformation’:
While AstraZeneca may only have just been formally withdrawn, few are aware that GPs were no longer offering it in the UK as early as the end of May 2021 because of safety issues (you could still get in principle but had to specifically request it). That was weeks before Sarah Gilbert got that standing ovation at Wimbledon for leading the AstraZeneca development:
Update: Just found this short clip from a year ago where I was speaking about the AZ vaccine in my testimony to the German Corona Investigative Committee:
Hey Norman, I came across your work in late 2021. Your work has always been credible and valued by the likes of me. I had a fundamental comprehension of the value of statistics, but your short videos and interviews helped understand almost without doubt the so-called ‘safe and effective vaccines’ were no such thing. And once
I learned the nuances it was impossible not to see the absurdity of them. I a real unvaccinated bloke, though it cost me. I was suspended from work and I lost about $40,000.00. Best money I ever spent! I truly appreciate your outstanding contribution to the protection of humanity. And yes, you were correct back in 2021, and you’re still correct today.
AstraZeneca's vaccine was banned in the Netherlands in Aril 2021 for those under 60 and completely from 1st November 2021 because for "safety issues" . Those who had had the first jab were advised they could have the an mRNA vaccine for their second jab. One might have thought there ought to be a lot of red faces amongst politicians, journalists, medical and scientific advisers, and celebrities who extolled the virtues of Vaxzevria and made out those of us who had grave reservations about these hastily manufactured vaccines were Granny killers, Covidiots, luddites and many other nasty epithets. I fear hell will freeze over before we receive even a half-hearted apology! However, I do live in hope that the powers that be do a proper job next time round and do not allow vaccines to be used on a global scale on the basis of an Emergency Use Authorisation without rigorous safety tests