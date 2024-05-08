With the formal withdrawal of the AstraZeneca vaccine it's appropriate to remind people of this double-page spread in The Times, March 2021 that hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as 100% effective. But note the article highlighted bottom right on the double-page spread.

This is the article by Tom Whipple with the headline: “Academics back ‘bizarre’ claim that jabs may kill”.

Two of the four “Queen Mary University of London” academics were Norman and Martin. The online version of this article explicitly named Norman as one of the academics:

While we are proud that we did indeed raise the alarm about safety issues with the covid vaccines so early on, Whipple's article was inaccurate in many respects as detailed here. Morever, it was used as the basis for Norman’s Wikipedia entry to be hacked with him being labelled as spreading ‘covid-19 misinformation’:

While AstraZeneca may only have just been formally withdrawn, few are aware that GPs were no longer offering it in the UK as early as the end of May 2021 because of safety issues (you could still get in principle but had to specifically request it). That was weeks before Sarah Gilbert got that standing ovation at Wimbledon for leading the AstraZeneca development:

Update: Just found this short clip from a year ago where I was speaking about the AZ vaccine in my testimony to the German Corona Investigative Committee: