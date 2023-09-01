Vaccine efficacy 'cheap trick' by exclusion
Simply ignoring - rather than misclassifying recently vaccinated cases - also creates the illusion of efficacy.
Our main simulated example of the vaccine efficacy ‘cheap trick’ was based on the assumption that those who tested positive for infection within a short period after vaccination (e.g., 7, 14 or 21 days) were classified as unvaccinated. In a typical mass (placebo) vaccine roll-out this cheap trick guarantee the illusion of efficacy starting at over 90% b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.