Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

The more time passes, the more analysts conclude what seemed --- at least somewhat --- obvious to many of us during the height of "the covid times." The danger from the supposed disease (whether there was an actual virus or not) was severely overhyped. The danger from the supposed vaccines was catastrophically suppressed. The scam, which delivered power and income to its promoters, relied upon both.

THE TELEGRAPH I saw this and thought you might like it.

They calculated that a woman in her 20s was at greater risk of dying in a rare super volcano – which occurs once every 17,000 years – than becoming a Covid fatality.

Not only in Germany, but also in countless other European countries - including England - infection numbers had already fallen BEFORE the introduction of draconian lockdowns:

"Prof. Simon Wood from the School of Mathematics in Edinburgh said this calls into question claims that an earlier lockdown could have saved thousands of lives. (...) Looking at the numbers, full lockdowns were largely unnecessary to reverse the waves of infection." (...)

The study published in the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A also criticized the government for having 'deliberately distorted' the Covid risk for healthy young people. (...)

Prof. Wood: "The general message is that the Covid risk was greatly exaggerated and the risks of the countermeasures underestimated."

Prof. John Ioannidis from Stanford University said the study highlights a "misleading pandemic narrative" that is 'impossible to defend.' "The way science was instrumentalized during the Covid-19 pandemic by advocacy, activism, and conflicts of interest will require many years of careful investigation."

The Telegraph has asked Imperial College for a statement...

Covid rates were already falling before lockdown, study finds

Figures raise questions over the necessity of such harsh restrictions across England and Europe

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/02/12/covid-rates-falling-before-lockdown-challenges-lives-lost/

https://archive.is/dVSd0

THE STUDY

Some statistical aspects of the Covid-19 response

https://academic.oup.com/jrsssa/article/189/1/1/8180652#548721692

