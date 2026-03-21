Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Martin Neil
6h

Maybe we'd all be protected by one of those fancy digital IDs?

It might be conspiratorial thinking to conclude that allowing spammers free reign is exactly the problem being created in order to lever in digital ID as the solution.

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jollyrotter's avatar
jollyrotter
9h

Sorry for your trouble, Prof. Someone needs to bring this to the attention of Elon. Twitter is not really my thing but Elon has a track record for fixing obvious problems fast. I can see a few eejits being fired over this, it's egregious.

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