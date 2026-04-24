Was I suspended from X for asking a question about myocarditis?
The case of Spurs footballer Mikey Moore, and what happened next
In the short video above, I explain why it is at least possible that my recent suspension from X was triggered by a post about Tottenham Hotspur’s young player Mikey Moore.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Moore was diagnosed with myocarditis in 2024/25. Like most professional footballers, he was very likely vaccinated against Covid in 2022. My post simply asked whether that was the case:
Note, I did not claim that the vaccine caused his condition. I asked a factual question about vaccination status in a context where mandates for professional and academy footballers were widely reported at the time.
The post attracted significant attention, along with a predictable wave of hostile replies and quote-posts. It was the last post I made before being suspended the following day.
Of course there may be an unrelated explanation for my suspension. But given what followed, that explanation is far from obvious.
A suspension without explanation
My account had only recently been recovered after a hack, as I reported last month. I regained access, restored security, and resumed normal use. Within days, it was suspended again, as I reported in the following earlier video yesterday:
The reason given by X was “suspicious activity” and an inability to verify my identity.
This makes little sense:
I have a paid, verified (blue tick) account
Two-factor authentication is enabled
I was issued a backup recovery code by X itself
Despite this, I am now locked out, unable to verify my identity, and caught in an automated loop with no meaningful human response.
The practical consequences
This is not a trivial inconvenience.
My account had over 94,000 followers, and in the past few weeks, between the hack and the suspension, I have already lost more than 2,000.
The timing is particularly damaging. I was preparing to promote my forthcoming book:
The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society
Losing access at this point significantly disrupts that effort.
A wider concern
It would be easy to dismiss this as a technical failure, but it is troubling that a verified user, with full security measures in place, can:
ask a legitimate question
receive coordinated hostility
and then lose access to their platform without clear explanation or recourse
Even though there is no explicit censorship, the outcome is the same.
Final thought
I cannot say with certainty that the Mikey Moore post caused my suspension.
But I can say that the sequence of events, combined with the inability, or unwillingness,of X to resolve the issue, raises serious questions about how such platforms operate.
If accounts can effectively disappear under these conditions, then the line between technical failure and functional censorship becomes very thin indeed.
Appendix
Here is the letter I sent to the London Office of X by recorded delivery (it was signed for today):
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This might not help much, but I want you to know you’re not alone! At 70, I was expelled from college for talking about COVID...
https://cdoi.org/1.2/065/000050
https://x.com/LMucchielli/status/2032426999835148793
https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/
https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/
I was recently suspended indefinitely from X for--get this--"inauthentic behaviors." I find this hilarious. I am a 77 year old retired teacher. There is no explanation, of course, for how anything I did was "inauthentic."