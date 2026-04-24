Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3dEdited

This might not help much, but I want you to know you’re not alone! At 70, I was expelled from college for talking about COVID...

https://cdoi.org/1.2/065/000050

https://x.com/LMucchielli/status/2032426999835148793

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/

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Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
3d

I was recently suspended indefinitely from X for--get this--"inauthentic behaviors." I find this hilarious. I am a 77 year old retired teacher. There is no explanation, of course, for how anything I did was "inauthentic."

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