On Dan Wooton’s show on 25 October Scott McLachlan and I were interviewed about the Lucy Letby case. The full one-hour special on Dan Wooton’s Outspoken channel is here. Scott has written about it and expands on many of the key issues in the latest of his in-depth articles about the case.

My own concerns about the case have focused entirely on the statistical evidence and not on the clinical evidence – I’ve never explicitly commented on the guilty or innocent question but I am sure that the case should never have been triggered by the statistical evidence. In particular, the police chart shown in court showing Lucy as the nurse present at all the baby collapses was not the ‘impossible to happen by coincidence’ scenario claimed. I’ve previously done a video with Scott about this.

In one segment of the Dan Wooton show I briefly described the research Scott and I had done that challenges the widely accepted notion that there was a large spike in neonatal deaths during period between 2015 and 2016 when Lucy worked at the Countess of Chester hospital. At one point I said the year 2014 when I should have said 2016, so I wanted to correct that and also show the details of the data I was referring to based on this paper: http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.13777.54886

So here is a new video about the ‘spike’ in neonatal deaths:

The key chart is this one:

The Countess of Chester’s so called spike was 9 and 8 deaths in 2015 and 2016 respectively when Lucy was there (the period she was there covered only 15 of these 17 deaths). You can see there were 4 in 2014 and only 3 in 2017 but that was because the unit was downgraded after Lucy left.

The chart shows the data that Scott collected for the 14 other hospitals with maternity units most closely matching the size and demographics of the Countess of Chester. The blanks are simply where the data were not available. You do need not great statistical skills to see there is nothing that unusual about the Countess of Chester numbers in 2015-2016. We can see, for example, that Sherwood Forest in 2014 had 13 deaths from a similar number of births while in all 4 years Kettering had very similar numbers all 4 years to the higher numbers at Countess of Chester.

In 2015 when Countess of Chester experienced a peak of 9 deaths, Dorset Hospital had a higher rate of deaths per thousand births because it had 7 from a smaller number of births in total.

So how statistically unusual were the 9 neonatal deaths from 3047 births at Countess of Chester in 2015? Based on a Bayesian calculation of the distribution for rate of neonatal deaths from all of these similar hospitals, the expected number of deaths in any single year between 2014-17 has a median value of 6 with mean 7.46, and 95% confidence interval between 0.6 and 22.4.

From that we infer the probability of observing at least 9 deaths in any given year by chance alone is 34%. Not unusual at all. And the probability of observing at least 8 is 40.4%.

So, in summary, there really was nothing unusual about the spike in neonatal deaths when Lucy was working at the Countess of Chester. If she does ever get a re-trial then the judge should not allow any of the statistical evidence to be presented since it has almost no probative value.