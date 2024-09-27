We need to keep asking questions about the Covid event
Our 'British Thought Leaders' interview
Yesterday our interview with Lee Hall was screened on the NDT programme “British Thought Leaders”. We were asked about flawed COVID-19 decisions, the role of media and academia in the lockdowns, and the cancellation we faced for questioning the mainstream narrative.
You can watch the programme on the British Thought Leaders YouTube channel:
And also here (without any mid-video advertisements):
Update: During the interview Norman mentioned how fear tactics used to convince people to adhere to covid lockdowns were also used to essentially impose a one-day 'climate lockdown'. The date was Sat 9 Sept 2023. This is clarified in this short excerpt:
Of course all this and more is covered in depth in our book:
Thank you for this. Once I finish the book I’m reading now, I will start your book. It amazes me the number of independent esteemed scientists who were also censored and marginalized. I was surprised that all countries were in lock step with the narrative and mandates. That strikes me as unusual. It’s hard to get agreement in any group let alone countries. This whole mess was controlled from another unknown entity. Pharma funds medical journals, our health agencies, medical universities and politicians. They have massive power and control. You don’t fund without getting something in return. Also huge money invested in this technology. I’m shot injured from one pfizer and am extremely angered that I did not get to hear anything other than the narrative. To me this is criminal. I don’t think this skulduggery will ever see the light of day. But, we do need to be alert to the fact that some mysterious entity has this much control. Even to the point doctors are /were afraid to speak out. Where were /are the journalists? What was going on with them. They were conspicuous by their absence. This is not a democracy but we’re led to believe we need to protect it.
I just want to add that I’m from the province of Ontario in Canada. Two judges, superior court Justice Alex Pazaratz from Hamilton and Justice Bennett from New Market got reamed by the appeals court and the Toronto Star for not siding with the parent who wanted their child vaccinated because as the the judges claimed, they didn’t have enough evidence before them to rule in favour of the parent who wanted it. This is unbelievable. So many scientists, doctors, statisticians all trying to get the truth out but somehow it’s not reaching mainstream media. Something is going on , this is all too bizarre.