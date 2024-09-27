Yesterday our interview with Lee Hall was screened on the NDT programme “British Thought Leaders”. We were asked about flawed COVID-19 decisions, the role of media and academia in the lockdowns, and the cancellation we faced for questioning the mainstream narrative.

You can watch the programme on the British Thought Leaders YouTube channel:

And also here (without any mid-video advertisements):

Update: During the interview Norman mentioned how fear tactics used to convince people to adhere to covid lockdowns were also used to essentially impose a one-day 'climate lockdown'. The date was Sat 9 Sept 2023. This is clarified in this short excerpt:

Of course all this and more is covered in depth in our book: