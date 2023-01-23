One of the first conversations we have with new PhD or master’s students is about the role of models in research where we explain that modelling is a socio-technical endeavour aiming to make sense of the world. And that, given we are imperfect, we must accept that our theories must be, by necessity, also flawed.
During our little monologue at some point,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.