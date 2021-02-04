Let's suppose that a museum decides to spend money in Sept 2020 advertising for new members. To see if the advert has worked you manage to find the data for numbers of new members (adjusted for changing population size) in October in each of the 5 previous years. The numbers are:

Oct 2015: 176

Oct 2016: 195

Oct 2017: 169

Oct 2018: 178

Oct 2019: 162

Suppose th…