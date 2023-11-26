I have provided several updates to the story of my cancellation from the NHS Health and Care Analytics Conference 2023. There will be another important update soon as there has been a development.
The talk I was due to give had nothing to do with any of our work on challenging the ‘official’ narrative on covid or vaccinations, even though that was clearl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.