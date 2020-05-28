When 'dependent' expert reports might be more informative than independent ones
Whether it's Government ministers deciding if it is safe to end Covid-19 lockdown, journal editors deciding if a research paper is worthy of publication, or just consumers deciding which kettle is best value, we have to rely on evaluating information from multiple 'experts' who may or may not agree on their conclusion. In determining which conclusion is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.