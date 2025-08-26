Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
11h

The burden of proof has been reversed here, by convention. The "innocent until proven guilty" is not the appropriate safety standard for a new vaccine. In other words, ACIP members voted "OK" because they thought that the new RSV shot had not been proven dangerous with 95% certainty. But the appropriate standard should be that they need to be convinced with 95% certainty that the shot was safe. In other words, a 5% doubt should have been sufficient to demand more safety testing, let alone the 75% doubt that Norman has calculated.

https://mitteldorf.substack.com/p/placebo-controlled

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
12h

Since when is a “vaccine” save? In my opinion no “vaccine” was EVER save🤨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture