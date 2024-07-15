16 July Update to this story: It turns out that, while YouTube removed the clip I posted of the Willie Soon interview with Tucker Carlson as ‘medical misinformation’, the full interview is still up on Tucker’s YouTube channel here.

In January 2024 I posted on youtube this 60-second video clip of Willie Soon’s interview with Tucker Carlson. In it he says that the vaccines, lockdowns and masks ‘didn’t really work’. This was based on the results of a newly published paper that we had co-authored (led by Gerry Quinn). I wrote about the paper here.

Six months on YouTube decided to remove the video and give my channel another strike:

This is the email they sent about it:

Hi Norman Fenton, It looks like Willie Soon on covid lockdowns, masks and vaccines didn’t follow Community Guidelines. To help keep our community safe, we removed it from YouTube. We think your content didn’t follow our medical misinformation policy. Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the World Health Organization isn't allowed on YouTube. Read policy You can see an example around 00:00:02, although there could be other instances.

It is not clear what offended them after just 2 seconds of the video.

This is the third time in the last year I have had 2 strikes. Had I had another within 90 days of any of the second strikes then my channel would have been permanently nuked. I’m not allowed to post anything for the next 2 weeks and if I get one more strike any time in the next 90 days that’s it. The problem is that they can suddenly decide that an old post needs a strike, so even without posting anything new, the channel could be gone.

Anyway, the above video is still on bitchute and many of my videos can be found on these platforms: