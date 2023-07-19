Last week I was one of the paying guests on the Mark Steyn At Sea cruise of the Adriatic. This was on the Holland-America ship msOosterdam; there were about 270 in Mark’s group among about 1,800 passengers in total.

Approaching Oosterdam in Trieste for first time; Mark (standing alongside his special hosts) making a welcome speech

For those readers who don’t know who Mark Steyn is, here’s a tribute article I wrote recently.

I had never been on a cruise before and had …