An update on Excess Deaths 2022-2023

I gave a presentation on excess deaths at the “Health Crisis Through the Lens of Scientists and Doctors” conference in Tallin, Estonia on 9th April this year. It is titled “Exploratory Analysis of Global Excess 2022-2023” and updates the analysis I did in December 2022, and which was originally presented at a PANDA event. This update looks at how things…
