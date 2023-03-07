Claims the unvaccinated were at higher risk of hospitalisation and death were based on deliberately murky record keeping
Again, another statistical illusion of efficacy was manufactured by simple miscategorisation
Switching narrative to counter vaccine ‘hesitancy’
By late 2021 it was already clear in the UK that the covid vaccines did not stop infection or transmission. And there were also already plenty of concerning safety signals. So, even though the “vaccine pass” was then required in the UK to participate in daily life, ‘vaccine hesitancy’ was on the increase…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.