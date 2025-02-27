Last week we published two articles relating to attempts to cover up the well established increased risk of myocarditis ffrom the covid vaccines.

First we had the Lancet refusal to retract a flawed paper claiming no increased risk of myocarditis and the British Heart Foundation using the same flawed study to promote the vaccine for people who never needed it. Then we had the story of how the charity Myocarditis UK recommended the vaccine to children and then ignored the warnings about it.

Now we have this shocking update about the new determination to censor the paper published by Jessica Rose that simply analysed the myocarditis reports in the VAERS system for the covid vaccines:

Jessica describes the struggles to get this paper finally published in 2024. Now it seems the journal editors are seeking to retract the paper by demanding her immediate response to 52 criticisms submitted by two anonymous complainers.

So, even now when so many people know of such problems with the covid vaccinations from their own and friends/family experiences, there is still a determination to censor these concerns from all from peer reviewed journals. Having been involved in numerous legal cases regarding covid vaccine safety I know why they're doing this. The lawyers and ‘expert witnesses’ who reject the claims of vaccine harms always point to lack of peer-reviewed articles showing safety issues compared to the many peer-reviewed that either downplay safety issues or claim massive vaccine benefits.