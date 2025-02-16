Lancet refused to retract another flawed covid paper
British Heart Foundation used the 'results' to falsely claim the vaccine did not lead to increased risk of myocarditis
This substack has reported multiple examples of how the most prestigious medical journals have fought tooth and nail to protect the narrative that the covid vaccines are ‘safe and effective’. Papers describing studies that challenge this narrative have been routinely rejected, often without review, while attempts to get flawed studies that support the narrative retracted have also been consistently rejected.
However, even the most stubborn supporters of the covid vaccines accept that they present an increased risk of myocarditis, especially in young males. Multiple studies have confirmed this, and these have been published even in the prestigious pharma journals.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Despite this, in April 2022 The Lancet published a paper by Ling et al which came to the following conclusion based on their own meta-analysis of earlier papers:
there is no greater risk of developing heart inflammation after a Covid-19 vaccine than after other common vaccines, including the flu jab
This paper was published at a crucial time for the covid vaccines. There was by now increasing hesitancy, especially among the young about taking the vaccine because of the known increased risk of myocarditis. So, it was not coincidental that The British Heart Foundation (BHF) immediately siezed on this article to announce that nobody should be worried about taking the covid vaccine. Their website cited the paper and used the exact wording above from the paper’s conclusions.
In fact, a researcher, Anthony C. L. Lee, had submitted a very detailed rebuttal of the Lancet paper after it was published. He showed that the paper misrepresented data, under-reported myocarditis cases linked to covid vaccines and exaggerated cases from non-covid vaccines, particularly smallpox vaccines that are not widely used. Lee also exposed the hypocrisy of the BHF who later quietly removed the reference to the flawed Lancet paper from its website.
Yet, inevitably, Lee's attempt to get the Lancet paper retracted was unsuccessful. We have been in correspondence with Lee about his experiences with the Lancet and the BHF and he has now produced a comprehensive article which catalogues the entire story. Some of it is highly technical, but we recommend you read it as yet another example of the corruption of science that has typified the covid era:
An important update to this article:
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is not about real scientific findings with true data to prove the validity of the findings. It is sadly about paid research to sway a particular point or agenda.
And also, even if it were the case that <there is no greater risk of developing heart inflammation after a Covid-19 vaccine than after other common vaccines, including the flu jab > it would be an unequivocal acknowledgment that vaccines can cause serious harm which often outweigh benefit. In which case, surely the BHF should be campaigning against the indiscriminate use of all vaccines rather than justifying the use of the Covid jab because they’re no worse than other equally dangerous products?