This substack has reported multiple examples of how the most prestigious medical journals have fought tooth and nail to protect the narrative that the covid vaccines are ‘safe and effective’. Papers describing studies that challenge this narrative have been routinely rejected, often without review, while attempts to get flawed studies that support the narrative retracted have also been consistently rejected.

However, even the most stubborn supporters of the covid vaccines accept that they present an increased risk of myocarditis, especially in young males. Multiple studies have confirmed this, and these have been published even in the prestigious pharma journals.

Despite this, in April 2022 The Lancet published a paper by Ling et al which came to the following conclusion based on their own meta-analysis of earlier papers:

there is no greater risk of developing heart inflammation after a Covid-19 vaccine than after other common vaccines, including the flu jab

This paper was published at a crucial time for the covid vaccines. There was by now increasing hesitancy, especially among the young about taking the vaccine because of the known increased risk of myocarditis. So, it was not coincidental that The British Heart Foundation (BHF) immediately siezed on this article to announce that nobody should be worried about taking the covid vaccine. Their website cited the paper and used the exact wording above from the paper’s conclusions.

April 2022 BHF website April 2022 (left) compared to BHF website June 2023

In fact, a researcher, Anthony C. L. Lee, had submitted a very detailed rebuttal of the Lancet paper after it was published. He showed that the paper misrepresented data, under-reported myocarditis cases linked to covid vaccines and exaggerated cases from non-covid vaccines, particularly smallpox vaccines that are not widely used. Lee also exposed the hypocrisy of the BHF who later quietly removed the reference to the flawed Lancet paper from its website.

Yet, inevitably, Lee's attempt to get the Lancet paper retracted was unsuccessful. We have been in correspondence with Lee about his experiences with the Lancet and the BHF and he has now produced a comprehensive article which catalogues the entire story. Some of it is highly technical, but we recommend you read it as yet another example of the corruption of science that has typified the covid era:

An important update to this article: